KF Seetoh questions NTUC on its aid to hawkers

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Advocate for all things hawker, KF Seetoh took to social media asking NTUC about the help that it offers this specific group of people.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 9), the founder of Makansutra wrote: “Why Why Q? It is the folks at NTUC’s behemoth food court Foodfare arm (which now also owns Kopitiam) that are tasked to run more and more of our public hawker centres now.

“But it’s Why Q that came up with a bulk buy program for the hawkers so they can get the common supplies more cheaply, one hawker said he saved over $300 (which is a lot to these hawkers and perhaps a simple dinner to overpaid thinkers). Gotta thank Why Q for this helpful business model they came up with.”

WhyQ, which started in February 2017, delivers hawker food only to the Central Business District. The service charges a $1.50 delivery fee and no minimum order is required. It receives about 500 orders daily from a pool of 7,500 customers.

It also allows hawkers to order wholesale raw-material supplies and integrate with point-of-sale systems. WhyQ has a partner base of 2,500 hawker stalls and it empowers hawkers with no commissions, no on-boarding fees and same-day payments, providing an end-to-end ecosystem for hawkers by connecting them digitally to customers and suppliers.

- Advertisement -

In his Facebook post, Mr Seetoh also pointed out that because of NTUC’s supermarket arm FairPrice, “they should be the ones buying in bulk and passing on savings to the hawkers so they have more reasons to keep food prices affordable for the masses, esp the poorer amongst us”.

He added: “So I ask, if not you dear NTUC, who should help hawkers acquire cheaper common daily ingredients to help keep price rise in check.”

TISG has reached out to NTUC for comment. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg