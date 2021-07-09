Home News Featured News "Owner rejected your race": SGH nurse allegedly denied flat rental for being...

“Owner rejected your race”: SGH nurse allegedly denied flat rental for being

After replying that her ethnicity is Indian, the listed Facebook seller's curt response was "Tks (Thanks), (the) owner rejected your race."

Photo: from Twitter user @browngurl_

A screenshot showing a registered SGH nurse being denied a flat rental on the basis of her race has recently been circulating. Thousands have expressed their outrage over this alleged incident.

A Twitter user on Tuesday (Jul 6) shared her jaw-dropping experience looking for a flat. The rental, located in BLK 161 Mei Ling Street, is posted on Facebook Marketplace and advertises a common room for one female tenant.

According to the description, currently living in the flat are two females — the owner, whose nationality is listed down as Chinese, and another tenant, whose nationality is listed down as Malaysian Chinese.

At the bottom of the listing is a note that advises people to report the post if is discriminatory.

: from Facebook Marketplace

Photo: from Facebook Marketplace

In the Twitter post, a screengrab was shared of an inquiry made to the flat’s listed seller. After introducing herself as Adeline, she gave some of her background information, saying she’s from , has a work permit, and is registered as a nurse at Singapore General (SGH).

In to this, the Facebook seller is seen to have asked for her race.

https://twitter.com/browngurl_/status/1412292808044519424/photo/1
Photo: screengrab from Facebook Marketplace

After replying that her ethnicity is Indian, the listed Facebook seller’s curt response was “Tks (Thanks), owner rejected your race.”

https://twitter.com/browngurl_/status/1412292808044519424/photo/2
Photo: screengrab from Facebook Marketplace

Taking her sentiments about the situation to social media, Adeline wrote, “(I don’t know) about the rentals in Malaysia, but in Singapore th(ough)…it’s f*cked up.”

Hundreds rallied behind Adeline, some expressing their sympathies and others sharing their own similar experiences in solidarity. One Twitter user pointed out, “For all the good things in Singapore, is still a huge problem.”

TISG has reached out to both parties for comment and clarification.

Photo: screengrab from Twitter

Photo: screengrab from Twitter

Photo: screengrab from Twitter

Photo: screengrab from Twitter

Photo: screengrab from Twitter

Photo: screengrab from Twitter

Photo: screengrab from Twitter

Photo: screengrab from Twitter

