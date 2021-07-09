- Advertisement -

A screenshot showing a registered SGH nurse being denied a flat rental on the basis of her race has recently been circulating. Thousands have expressed their outrage over this alleged incident.

A Twitter user on Tuesday (Jul 6) shared her jaw-dropping experience looking for a flat. The rental, located in BLK 161 Mei Ling Street, is posted on Facebook Marketplace and advertises a common room for one female tenant.

According to the description, currently living in the flat are two females — the owner, whose nationality is listed down as Chinese, and another tenant, whose nationality is listed down as Malaysian Chinese.

At the bottom of the listing is a note that advises people to report the post if it is discriminatory.

- Advertisement -

In the Twitter post, a screengrab was shared of an inquiry made to the flat’s listed seller. After introducing herself as Adeline, she gave some of her background information, saying she’s from Malaysia, has a work permit, and is registered as a nurse at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

In response to this, the Facebook seller is seen to have asked for her race.

- Advertisement -

After replying that her ethnicity is Indian, the listed Facebook seller’s curt response was “Tks (Thanks), owner rejected your race.”

Taking her sentiments about the situation to social media, Adeline wrote, “(I don’t know) about the rentals in Malaysia, but in Singapore th(ough)…it’s f*cked up.”

- Advertisement -

Hundreds rallied behind Adeline, some expressing their sympathies and others sharing their own similar experiences in solidarity. One Twitter user pointed out, “For all the good things in Singapore, racism is still a huge problem.”

TISG has reached out to both parties for comment and clarification.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg