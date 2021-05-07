Home News Customer throws food at hawker stall staff after row over price of...

Customer throws food at hawker stall staff after row over price of chicken

He wanted a S$2 serving of chicken but the minimum price was S$3

Photo: FB screengrab/ Hong Shi Chicken Rice

Phuong Le Ha

Singapore – A customer threw a plate of chicken at a hawker stall’s staff after a row over its price. He asked for a S$2 serving of chicken but the minimum price was S$3.

The incident happened at Hong Shi Chicken Rice, located at Blk 735 Pasir Ris West Plaza Kopitiam on Wednesday (May 5).

The customer apparently ordered an S$8 chicken rice plate, then he moved away.

He came back 10 to 15 minutes later, and requested an additional S$2 serving of chicken. But the minimum price was S$3.

Dissatisfied, the customer asked why he could not get chicken for S$2.  Patiently, the staff explained it was the company’s policy.

The staff then prepared a S$3 plate and put it at the collection point. The  customer said if he could not finish it, the staff would have to do it for him.

The man serving him replied he was not an animal to eat leftovers.

The customer then shouted vulgarities and threw the plate of chicken at him.

He then consulted his supervisor who advised him to make a police report.

Photo: FB screengrab/ Hong Shi Chicken Rice

Photo: FB screengrab/ Hong Shi Chicken Rice

Under section 4 of the Protection from Harassment Act, threatening, abusive or insulting acts that are likely to cause a victim to feel harassed, alarmed or distressed are an offence.

The offender may be fined up to S$5,000. Repeat offenders may be fined  up to $10,000 fine and/or jailed for up to six months

Hong Shi Chicken Rice uploaded footage of the dispute that day from the stall’s camera to their Facebook post.

Many netizens criticised the customer.

Most of the commenters complimented the staff for keeping calm.

