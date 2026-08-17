SPF: Interior designer arrested for cheating renovation clients by pocketing direct payments meant for company

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a renovation-cheating scheme after he convinced clients to transfer payments directly to him rather than to the company he worked for, then failed to deliver the promised services.

The case came to light on June 29, 2026, when the Police received a report that the man, working as an interior designer, had offered renovation clients discounts in exchange for paying him directly rather than through official company channels. After collecting the money, he failed to carry out the renovation work. When the victim contacted the renovation company directly, they were advised to file a Police report.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Bedok Police Division established the suspect’s identity and made the arrest.

Preliminary investigations revealed the man is believed to be involved in multiple similar cheating cases using the same approach, with total losses believed to exceed S$100,000. The funds were reportedly used for gambling.

The man was charged in court on August 15, 2026, with cheating under Section 420(1) of the Penal Code 1871, which carries imprisonment of up to 10 years and liability to fine, caning, or both.

Things to watch out for

The scheme exploited a simple but effective tactic: offering a discount as an incentive to bypass the company’s official payment process. Clients who accepted the offer had no recourse with the company once the designer disappeared with their money, since the payment had never gone through official channels.

The Police advised the public to always verify the credentials of renovation companies and their representatives, avoid making large payments before work commences, and ensure all payments are made to the company’s official account rather than to individual staff members, regardless of any discount offered for doing otherwise. It would also be practical to make sure that all communications between the client and the company or their representative are documented, just in case things go south down the line.

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