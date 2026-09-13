SPF: 254 suspected scammers and money mules investigated after two-week operation — S$7.5 million in losses across 652 cases

SINGAPORE: A joint two-week operation by the Singapore Police Force’s Cyber Command and all seven Police Land Divisions between August 27 and September 9, 2026 has resulted in 254 persons (151 men and 103 women aged between 15 and 79) assisting with investigations for suspected involvement in scams as either scammers or money mules.

The suspects are believed to be linked to more than 652 scam cases spanning e-commerce scams, phishing scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams, and lucky draw scams, with victims reportedly losing around S$7.5 million in total.

Investigations are ongoing for alleged offences of cheating, money laundering, and providing payment services without a licence. Cheating under the Penal Code carries up to ten years’ imprisonment and a fine. Money laundering under the CDSA carries up to ten years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both. Operating a payment service without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, up to three years’ imprisonment, or both.