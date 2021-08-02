“Social media works wonders.” Woman who tried to find ‘lost’ aunt on FB gets message after decades apart

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A woman who reached out on Facebook to find a long-lost aunt has found her after her auntie received a message on the platform.

“It has once again proven that social media works wonders,” wrote Ms Winnie Shim in a comment on the Facebook page of Mustsharenews, which carried a story about Ms Shim’s search on Sunday (Aug 1).

Ms Shim had posted two photos on her own Facebook account recently, of an aunt she had never met.

The aunt, Ms Teo May Hoon, or Zhang Meiyun (张美雲), was a young teen when the photos were taken.

Her last known address was in Pasir Ris, although “this was at least 25 years ago,” Ms Shim wrote, adding that her auntie is now around 42 years old.

- Advertisement -

Ms Shim ended her post by asking others to please share it, “and reunite us.”

Thankfully, her auntie has reached out.

At this point, Ms Shim has either taken down the post or has made the settings private.

At around lunch time on Monday (Aug 2), she wrote, “Thank you Mustsharenews.com, I received a Facebook message from my aunt this morning. It has once again proven that social media works wonders.

To the rest; thank you for your kind and not so kind words.

- Advertisement -

Nonetheless, its a great start of a week!”

With the internet being what it is, some commenters had been less than kind, speculating about why the family wanted to find their aunt after such a long time.

However, some netizens also defended Ms Shim’s family.

- Advertisement -

One commenter wrote, “More like the 2 families lost contact for some reasons, perhaps for reason that are better not disclosed publicly, and now the younger generation wish to reconnect.”

After all, it’s not unusual for people to look for long-lost friends or even relatives on social media. There have been many successful reunions that occurred just because one person decided to reach out on Facebook. /TISG

Read also: Mountainous clutter in HDB common area got cleared up quickly, netizens shocked at the power of social media

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg