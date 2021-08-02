Man regrets going to Raffles City for vaccination, says ‘I am not racist but if I knew there were a hundred Indian foreign workers I would have missed the appt’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man who went to Raffles City for his vaccination appointment complained on social media that there were too many foreign workers present at the centre.

In a post to Facebook group United Singaporean, one Mr Chia wrote: “Took my jab at Raffles City yesterday at around 6pm. There was (sic) about a hundred foreign workers from India queuing up to take the vaccination”.

Asking if they were from any dormitories where Covid-19 clusters were formed, Mr Chia questioned why they were not vaccinated in the dormitories themselves, or in their own work places. “The mutated double variant is known to stay in a human body for a long time to evade detection”, he continued.

Mr Chia also pointed out that there were many cases where travellers from India tested negative for Covid-19 while serving their Stay-Home-Notice (SHN) period, but tested positive after their quarantine period.

“I am not racist but can the PAP government take a stronger preventive approach?” he wrote, adding that the PAP refused to issue a blanket ban on travellers from India when the mutated variant “was at critical point”. At the end of his now-removed post, Mr Chia noted that Raffles City was crowded with shoppers on the Saturday he went for his vaccination.

“Maybe an approximate 10,000 unique visitors who are mostly local”, he added. Mr Chia continued: “If I knew there were a hundred Indian foreign workers in the vaccination center (sic), I would not have honor (sic) the appointment”.

In his post, Mr Chia also shared two photos, one presumably of himself with Indian men in the background, and another photo of a queue with five Indian men waiting.

As of Jul 31, 4,307,602 people had received at least the first dose of their vaccine, and 3,391,799 people had completed their full vaccination regimen.

TISG has reached out to Mr Chia for comment and clarification. /TISG

