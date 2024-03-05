Celebrity

SKY Castle star Kim Bo Ra plans to marry director Jo Ba Reun

ByLydia Koh

March 5, 2024

Actress Kim Bo Ra is ready to embark on a new chapter in her life as she is set to marry director Jo Ba Reun in June, as officially confirmed by her agency, Noon Company, on March 5 KST.

The joyful announcement follows a report by JTBC on March 5, quoting a source close to the couple, predicting their imminent union. The two initially connected during collaboration on the 2021 ENA drama Ghost Mansion.

Photo: Instagram/Kim Bo Ra

In response to the swirling reports about their impending marriage, Noon Company released an official statement expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans.

The statement detailed that Kim Bo Ra and Jo Ba Reun, with a significant six-year age gap (born in 1995 and 1989, respectively), decided to tie the knot after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith.

The agency revealed that close family, relatives, and friends would attend the private wedding ceremony in June.

Gained prominence in 2018

Kim Bo Ra, who gained prominence with her role in the 2018 hit drama SKY Castle, has garnered a devoted fan base.

See also  Uncle offers ComfortDelGro taxi to niece as wedding car to save on expenses

The agency urged fans to continue showering Kim Bo Ra with love as she enters this new phase of life and continues her career in the entertainment industry.

The actress debuted in 2005 and has since showcased her talent in various projects, with her most recent appearance in the drama Like Flowers in Sand.

Meanwhile, Jo Ba Reun, born in 1989, has established himself as a noteworthy film director and holds an alumni status from the University of London.

His contributions to the industry have garnered acclaim, notably marked by his win of the Korean Fantastic Short Film Award at the 21st Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in 2017.

Notable among his works are the drama Ghost Mansion and acclaimed films such as Gang (2020) and Slate (2020).

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

NCT’s Jaehyun announces LP version of his debut solo album, J, is coming soon!

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

VMAs 2024: Watch this endearing exchange as BLACKPINK’s Lisa hugs Tyla as she applauds the ROCKSTAR vocalist

September 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

NCT’s Doyoung breaks down in tears during his performance amid ex-member Taeil’s continuous scandal

September 10, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.