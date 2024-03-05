SKY Castle star Kim Bo Ra plans to marry director Jo Ba Reun

Actress Kim Bo Ra is ready to embark on a new chapter in her life as she is set to marry director Jo Ba Reun in June, as officially confirmed by her agency, Noon Company, on March 5 KST.

The joyful announcement follows a report by JTBC on March 5, quoting a source close to the couple, predicting their imminent union. The two initially connected during collaboration on the 2021 ENA drama Ghost Mansion.

In response to the swirling reports about their impending marriage, Noon Company released an official statement expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans.

The statement detailed that Kim Bo Ra and Jo Ba Reun, with a significant six-year age gap (born in 1995 and 1989, respectively), decided to tie the knot after a three-year relationship based on trust and faith.

The agency revealed that close family, relatives, and friends would attend the private wedding ceremony in June.

Gained prominence in 2018

Kim Bo Ra, who gained prominence with her role in the 2018 hit drama SKY Castle, has garnered a devoted fan base.

The agency urged fans to continue showering Kim Bo Ra with love as she enters this new phase of life and continues her career in the entertainment industry.

The actress debuted in 2005 and has since showcased her talent in various projects, with her most recent appearance in the drama Like Flowers in Sand.

Meanwhile, Jo Ba Reun, born in 1989, has established himself as a noteworthy film director and holds an alumni status from the University of London.

His contributions to the industry have garnered acclaim, notably marked by his win of the Korean Fantastic Short Film Award at the 21st Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in 2017.

Notable among his works are the drama Ghost Mansion and acclaimed films such as Gang (2020) and Slate (2020).