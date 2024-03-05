Celebrity

Han So Hee shouts, “Please be quiet!” at Paris brand party; agency clarifies situation

March 5, 2024

Han So Hee’s agency has provided clarification regarding a video of the actress circulating on social media.

On Feb 29, Han So Hee attended a club party for a jewellery brand in Paris, and a video subsequently surfaced online, showing the actress shouting, “Please be quiet!” which led to speculation and diverse reactions regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photo: Instagram/Han So Hee

On March 5, 9ato Entertainment, the agency representing Han So Hee, offered insights into the situation.

They explained that a large crowd had gathered at the Paris event, and concerns about potential safety issues prompted the staff to be vigilant and cautious.

The agency noted the presence of both Korean attendees and locals, leading to communication challenges. The staff, in an effort to prioritize safety, were instructing everyone to be careful and follow their guidance for a smooth execution of the event.

The agency emphasized that the circulated video was selectively edited to feature Han So Hee shouting amidst the chaotic situation.

They clarified that Han So Hee did not direct her shouting at any specific individual, and it is not characteristic of her to behave in such a manner.

In the context where everyone was raising their voices to ensure safety and adherence to staff instructions, Han So Hee was doing the same.

Event concluded successfully

9ato Entertainment further highlighted that the atmosphere was not tense, and the event concluded successfully.

They expressed concern that the video, truncated to showcase only Han So Hee’s actions, is being maliciously circulated with inaccurate information.

Han So Hee, born Lee So-hee, is a rising South Korean actress known for her captivating performances in various television series.

She began acting in 2016, landing supporting roles in dramas like “Money Flower” (2017), “100 Days My Prince” (2018), and “Abyss” (2019).

She gained widespread recognition for portraying the mistress, Yeo Da-kyung, in the hit drama “The World of the Married” (2020).

Han So Hee established herself as a leading actress with critically acclaimed roles in “Nevertheless” (2021) and the action-thriller “My Name” (2021). The actress is currently starring in the ongoing Netflix series “Gyeongseong Creature” (2023-2024).

