Singapore’s culinary scene shines on the world stage

ByGemma Iso

December 1, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Lion City has once again made waves on the global food map, cementing its reputation as a foodie’s paradise.

With a food culture that spans everything from beloved hawker dishes to world-class dining, it’s no surprise that the city-state continues to rack up accolades.

In a recent report by AsiaOne, Singapore earned even more international recognition, with 14 of its restaurants featured on the prestigious La Liste’s 2025 Top 1,000 Restaurants list.

La Liste 2025: Singapore’s culinary excellence

La Liste, the renowned French dining guide, is known for its meticulous ranking system that pulls from thousands of reviews, publications, and chefs around the globe.

Unlike other ranking systems, it doesn’t rely on a panel of judges but instead awards restaurants a score out of 100.

This year, Singapore once again proved its culinary prowess with 14 restaurants making the 2025 list, including all three of its coveted three-Michelin-starred eateries.

Odette claimed the highest honours, topping the list with a score of 98. Hot on its heels were Les Amis and Zen, both scoring 97.5.

Other notable entries included Saint Pierre, Burnt Ends, Waku Ghin, and Meta, all of which are now firmly entrenched in the international fine-dining scene.

In the 2024 list, 12 Singaporean restaurants earned a spot, and this year, three new entries made the cut: Meta, Cloudstreet, and Thevar.

While Crystal Jade Golden Palace featured on the 2024 list, did not make the 2025 edition, Singapore’s culinary landscape remains vibrant and diverse.

Air CCCC: A fresh addition to Singapore’s dining scene

Not only did Singapore’s restaurants shine in La Liste, but one local venue also won special recognition. Air CCCC, a contemporary restaurant located at Dempsey Hill, earned the Opening of the Year award.

Co-founded by acclaimed chefs Matthew Orlando and Will Goldfarb, Air CCCC is making a name for itself with its sustainability-driven philosophy.

The restaurant features its own on-site garden, research facility, and even a lawn area where diners can enjoy picnics. It’s a modern, innovative addition to Singapore’s already exceptional food scene.

Celebrating culinary pioneers

The accolades don’t stop with the restaurants. Earlier this year, pastry chef Janice Wong made history as the first Singaporean to receive the prestigious Pastry Innovation Award from La Liste.

In November 2023, Chef Damian D’Silva, a beloved figure and judge on MasterChef Singapore, was honoured with the Artisan and Authenticity Award.

This recognition highlights his tireless efforts to preserve and promote Singapore’s rich culinary heritage, making him a key figure in the nation’s food narrative.

With these achievements, it’s clear that Singapore continues to rise as a global food destination where culinary artistry is celebrated and innovation thrives.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Singapore’s vibrant food scene offers something for every palate.

