SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to express her frustration and disappointment after her pizza order, meant for a party, arrived over three hours late, forcing her to buy extra food for her guests.

On the popular Complaint Singapore Facebook page, Michelle Goh wrote that not only was she disappointed that her order came very late but also dissatisfied with the condition of the pizzas when they arrived, as well as the lack of responsiveness from Domino’s.

In her post, which she wrote the day after the incident occurred, Ms Goh said that she had placed the order well in advance and had asked for the delivery to be made at 6.30 pm as the party was scheduled to start at 7 pm.

“However, the pizzas did not arrive until 9.40 pm — over three hours late. By that time, I had no choice but to buy replacement food for my guests, as the delay was completely unacceptable. To make matters worse, the pizzas that eventually arrived were in poor condition and entirely unpalatable,” she wrote, adding that the situation had not only been frustrating but also “highly embarrassing” for her as the host.

She questioned the point of having food arrive just as the party was about to end.

To make matters worse, she called the Domino’s outlet where she had placed her order more than 20 times during the evening, hoping for an update. Unfortunately, her calls went unanswered.

“This lack of responsiveness only added to my frustration and demonstrated extremely poor customer service,” she added.

Adding insult to injury, when she was able to contact the company, Ms Goh claims that she was offered only one personal pizza as compensation.

“This is entirely inadequate given the scale of the inconvenience, the additional costs I had to incur, and the poor quality of the delivered food,” Ms Goh opined.

Commenters on her post, while sympathetic, pointed out that this wasn’t the first time someone in Singapore received their order from Domino’s late. Several similar incidents in 2023 and 2024 even made the local news.

