;
Food

“THIS IS DEVASTATING” – Singaporeans lament Little Caesars closure and loss of bang for buck pizzas

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: US pizza chain Little Caesars announced earlier this week that it is saying “goodbye for now” to Singapore, with its last outlet at Funan Mall closing this month.

Little Caesars urged Singaporeans to enjoy their large pizzas, which start at just S$11.90, while they still can.

In August, the chain’s stores at Ang Mo Kio and Northshore Plaza also closed their doors.

The first Little Caesars opened in Singapore in 2018 at Collyer Quay.

The news that residents of Singapore will no longer be able to avail of Little Caesars pizza after September 2024 was greeted with dismay by many who have enjoyed the chain’s offerings over the years.

IG screengrab/ Little Caesars

Several netizens pointed out that Little Caesars is more affordable than other US fast food chains that serve pizza, such as Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

“THIS IS DEVASTATING. The only affordable delicious bang for your buck pizza is closing 🙁 I LOVE LITTLE CAESARS AND HAVE IT ALL THE D*** TIME,” wrote one Reddit user.

See also  DJ-turned-restaurant owner appeals for rental waiver of 2 to 3 months

“What a terrible way to start the day,” wrote another, while a commenter called it their family’s preferred pizza and added that they were sad it was leaving.

One expressed dismay, claiming that Little Caesars is the one eatery where he can get “an alright pizza” with actual pork pepperoni and bacon.

Others reminisced about the chain’s low prices.

“Their pizzas are so value for money unlike the key players. 11.90 box of Pepperoni could last me an entire day, what a cost saver,” another wrote, adding that

A netizen wrote that Little Caesars’ large pepperoni pizza used to cost only around S$8 and was good for two whole meals.

Some helpful Reddit users, however, suggested Eat Pizza, Pezzo, Spizza, and Canadian Pizza as reasonably-priced alternatives once Little Caesars is gone, while another said that Domino’s has discount codes that allows people to buy pizzas for S$5.

Others said that they were not surprised that the chain is shutting down, given the high cost of rent in Singapore, as well as increased prices of raw materials.

See also  The most feared worker

There were others who added that pizza is not really part of Singapore’s food culture, as most would still rather order economy rice or cai png. One commenter added that some see pizza as junk food instead of a real meal.

“We failed as a country by letting this die,” a commenter on Instagram joked. /TISG

Read also: Domino Pizza customer amazed with his chicken cheeseburger pizza that came with no chicken in it

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Food

Hawker, who pays only $1 rent for his food stall and opens only 2 hours on weekends, wins praise from Singaporeans

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

“50 cents a lot of money.” Netizens respond to paying more for extra sauce at McDonald’s

December 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Thailand’s Hungry Hub partners with STB to offer value-for-money dining experiences in Singapore.

December 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Home News

Grab suspends driver for texting while driving after passenger files complaint

December 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

21 y/o woman who dated and rejected over 30 men in just 1 year says it’s exhausting & expensive to date in SG as it costs her $100+ for each date

December 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

Money matters driving a wedge in relationships: 70% Singaporeans struggling with financial stress in partnerships

December 11, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News In the House

$5.50 chicken rice meal is expensive, a diner complains, but others tell him the price is actually reasonable, even cheap

December 11, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.