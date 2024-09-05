SINGAPORE: US pizza chain Little Caesars announced earlier this week that it is saying “goodbye for now” to Singapore, with its last outlet at Funan Mall closing this month.

Little Caesars urged Singaporeans to enjoy their large pizzas, which start at just S$11.90, while they still can.

In August, the chain’s stores at Ang Mo Kio and Northshore Plaza also closed their doors.

The first Little Caesars opened in Singapore in 2018 at Collyer Quay.

The news that residents of Singapore will no longer be able to avail of Little Caesars pizza after September 2024 was greeted with dismay by many who have enjoyed the chain’s offerings over the years.

Several netizens pointed out that Little Caesars is more affordable than other US fast food chains that serve pizza, such as Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

“THIS IS DEVASTATING. The only affordable delicious bang for your buck pizza is closing 🙁 I LOVE LITTLE CAESARS AND HAVE IT ALL THE D*** TIME,” wrote one Reddit user.

“What a terrible way to start the day,” wrote another, while a commenter called it their family’s preferred pizza and added that they were sad it was leaving.

One expressed dismay, claiming that Little Caesars is the one eatery where he can get “an alright pizza” with actual pork pepperoni and bacon.

Others reminisced about the chain’s low prices.

“Their pizzas are so value for money unlike the key players. 11.90 box of Pepperoni could last me an entire day, what a cost saver,” another wrote, adding that

A netizen wrote that Little Caesars’ large pepperoni pizza used to cost only around S$8 and was good for two whole meals.

Some helpful Reddit users, however, suggested Eat Pizza, Pezzo, Spizza, and Canadian Pizza as reasonably-priced alternatives once Little Caesars is gone, while another said that Domino’s has discount codes that allows people to buy pizzas for S$5.

Others said that they were not surprised that the chain is shutting down, given the high cost of rent in Singapore, as well as increased prices of raw materials.

There were others who added that pizza is not really part of Singapore’s food culture, as most would still rather order economy rice or cai png. One commenter added that some see pizza as junk food instead of a real meal.

“We failed as a country by letting this die,” a commenter on Instagram joked. /TISG

