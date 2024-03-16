SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines announces updates to its premium economy class, introducing new features to enhance the passenger experience, as reported by Singapore Business Review. The update marks the first extensive revamp of the cabin class since its launch in 2015.

As reported by USA Today, the changes include 175 new food menu items and all-new dishware. Additionally, a new amenity kit will be available on request for flights lasting at least seven hours, designed by U.S.-based sustainable lifestyle company Out of the Woods.

Passengers flying in premium economy will now have access to an expanded menu featuring over two hundred new items. This includes seasonal appetisers, main courses, bread, dessert, and cheese selections.

In addition, to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, the airline introduced new wine and champagne options, a broader tea selection, and an array of dishes, including grilled beef tenderloin, seafood horfun, lamb biryani, and an assortment of delicious desserts.

On the other hand, the kits include recycled eyeshades, slippers, and essential toiletries such as lip balm.

According to USA Today, Ms Betty Wong, Singapore Airlines’ divisional vice president of inflight service and design, highlighted the importance of customer feedback in shaping these enhancements.

She noted that food and beverage options were identified as the “top deciding factor” influencing passengers’ decisions to book premium economy tickets, prompting the airline to focus on improving the dining experience.

She stated, “Taste, availability of choice and meal portions are the most important factors contributing to the premium economy class customers’ inflight dining experience.”

“Customers can enjoy an elevated inflight dining experience which includes an improved and expanded selection of beverage options, a new amenity kit, a return of our hard copy menu so customers can view all of the meal offerings that are available onboard,” she added.

Singapore Business Review also reported that Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Mr Yeoh Phee Teik, expressed the airline’s commitment to meeting customer expectations, highlighting the popularity of the premium economy class since its introduction in 2015.

“They appreciate the added amenities, heightened comfort, and the extra personal space it offers, all at an excellent value,” he stated.

The revamped premium economy service will be available on 42% of its flights starting March 31, 2024. This includes flights to destinations such as Houston, New York, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, and Seattle. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos