CHINA: A recent post by a Chinese tourist sparked a heated debate online after she claimed she would never visit Singapore again due to the high prices and poor quality of its food.

According to VNExpress, the traveller, who shared her experience on China’s popular social media platform Xiaohongshu, articulated disappointment with several culinary offerings in the city-state.

Expensive and bad-tasting?

In her post, the tourist described the food in Singapore as both “expensive and bad-tasting,” citing specific dishes that left her unimpressed.

She described pandan cake, a local delicacy made with aromatic pandan juice and coconut milk, as “unique” but ultimately not to her liking.

Additionally, she voiced dissatisfaction with meals at Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, a popular restaurant specializing in Chinese-style pork rib soup, and at Lau Pa Sat, one of Singapore’s iconic hawker centres.

Even a meal at Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood, a Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded establishment, failed to meet her expectations.

Her remarks quickly gained attention, drawing a mix of responses from netizens.

Some agreed with her sentiment, noting that Singapore’s reputation as one of the world’s most expensive cities can make it difficult to find good food at affordable prices.

One user sympathized, saying, “It’s really hard to find quality food without breaking the bank in Singapore.”

In defence of Singaporean food

However, many others were quick to defend Singapore’s food scene.

Several netizens challenged the tourist’s opinions, with one commenting, “I’ve tried everything you mentioned, and it’s all really good!”

Another wrote, “You’re really annoying. I’m glad you won’t be returning to Singapore.”

Some users took the opportunity to offer recommendations for more budget-friendly dining options, suggesting hidden gems and local favourites that might better suit the tourist’s tastes.

Despite the controversy, Singapore’s reputation as a global food hub remains strong.

Just recently, the city was ranked among the world’s top 10 cities for food by readers of Condé Nast Traveler, proof of the diverse and celebrated culinary scene that attracts food lovers worldwide.

This online exchange highlights the subjective nature of food criticism and the diverse expectations that tourists bring when visiting a new destination.

For some, Singapore’s culinary offerings are a delight; for others, they may not hit the mark. Regardless, the debate underscores the city’s continued prominence as a major player on the global food scene.

