;
Featured News Relationships

Daughter says her dad doesn’t want to pay back the $5K she lent him but he continues to buy stuff for his Filipino girlfriend in the Philippines

ByYoko Nicole

November 10, 2024

SINGAPORE: A woman shared on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum that she’s stuck in a tough spot after her dad refused to pay back the $5,000 loan she gave him five months ago.

In her post, she explained that her dad needed the money to help him “tide over his retirement transition,” as he only made about $2,500 a month. Wanting to help, she agreed and lent him the money.

However, things have changed since then. Her dad’s financial situation has improved, and he’s now earning around “$5,000 a month as a Grab driver.”

When she asked him to pay her back, she was shocked by his response. He told her that she had “given it to him,” and he had no intention of repaying it.

Adding complexity to the situation, she explained that her dad is in a relationship with a Filipino woman and frequently travels to the Philippines.

“He is making trips to the Philippines twice a year to bring clothes and apparel to her kids, nephews, and nieces,” she wrote. “I’m quite at a loss for words; please help me to process this. What would you do?”

See also  Man asks, "If you lend money to your children or spouse, will you charge for interest?"

“Now you know what he’s like; don’t lend money to him again”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors said she probably won’t get her money back.

One Redditor said, “The $5K is a write-off. Better take it as such and move on. Put your energy into something else and focus on earning to recover the amount.

Now you know what he’s like; don’t lend money to him again, and if you do, do it with the knowledge that you’d never see the money again.”

Another Redditor shared a similar sentiment from personal experience:

“I lent my dad $12,000 about 10 years ago with no intention of getting it back. He returned it about a year ago. Lending money to family is tricky.

It’s best to view it as a loan with no time limit; hence, only lend money you can afford to lose.”

A third Redditor, however, took the situation in a different direction and suggested she focus on protecting her dad’s assets, particularly in light of his relationship with his girlfriend.

See also  How Much Does it Cost to Renew Your Car in Singapore?

He wrote, “Plan to not inherit any money from him. But try to protect the house, assuming he’s a homeowner. Also, if he brings her over, be on guard that he may try to name her as his CPF beneficiary.”

Things to consider before lending money to family or friends

According to Investopedia, before lending money to family or friends, it’s important to consider whether giving out the money will strain your finances.

For instance, if you plan to use that money for something important, like paying bills or covering essential expenses, it’s probably not the best decision to lend the money.

However, if you have a solid emergency fund and some extra cash to spare that month, you might be better positioned to help.

That said, even with extra funds available, you need to consider a very important question: How would you feel if they couldn’t pay you back?

Would you be able to let it go without hard feelings, or would it cause tension between you? This is a crucial aspect to consider before offering a loan to someone close to you.

See also  My friend treats me like I'm his ATM machine: 'How do I force him to return my money?'

As financial experts often say, it’s best only to lend the money you’re okay with possibly losing. That way, if they can’t repay you, it won’t become a major source of tension or bitterness.

Read also: Man seeks help online after friend who borrowed more than S$20k from him cut off all contact

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Man asks how older generations managed to have kids while owning a flat and car in Singapore “without even having a dual income”

November 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Flexing riches or just flexing insecurity? — What’s the deal with Singaporeans’ obsession with flexing their wealth to others?

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Food

China tourist slams Singapore’s food as ‘expensive and bad-tasting’ sparks heated debate online

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Bros to the rescue of Donald Trump

November 10, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Sports

Singapore, it’s time to serve! — Excitement builds for the Singapore Tennis Open at Kallang Tennis Hub

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

4 Singapore stocks to keep an eye on this November

November 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

From 9-to-5 to Brew-tiful: Gen Z entrepreneur ditches office job to serve up her home-based coffee dream business

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.