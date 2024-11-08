SINGAPORE: Thailand Chicken Rice, a popular stall at Golden Mile Food Centre, will shut down for three weeks from Dec 14, 2024, to Jan 6, 2025.

Stall owner May Lee, who suffers from pain and tremors in her hands, will be undergoing surgery in the meantime, according to a report by 8world.

Netizens who are fans of the Thai-style Hainanese Chicken Rice served at the stall have been sharing posts about its impending, albeit temporary, closure.

Some have even appealed to Singaporeans to lend their support to Ms Lee, who appears to be beloved by many.

“One of the best in Golden Mile,” wrote one Facebook user in an Oct 31 post on the Can Eat! SG group page. He added that he prefers Thailand Chicken Rice in spite of the long queue, and added that Ms Lee always gives him free rice.

“Do support if in the area,” he also wrote, explaining that Ms Lee’s hands are in too much pain to continue.

The huge servings at reasonable prices at Ms Lee’s stall, which has been open since 2020, have also been widely praised. A plate of chicken rice, together with soup and homemade Thai chili sauce costs as little as S$4, which may feel like a kindness to many in these days of high living costs.

The stall owner’s hand tremors are because of an existing condition related to her kidneys, a piece in the food site SethLui.com says.

The article noted the generosity of 52-year-old Johor-born Ms Lee, who also gives away the tasty chili sauce she makes from scratch, and encouraged others to support her as well.

Ms Lee told 8world that both of her hands will be operated on, adding that it’s not uncommon for hawkers to suffer from hand pain because of the repeated movements they make.

She has had pain in her wrists for over half a year, as they cramp up or get numb quite often. The condition makes certain movements, even those as simple as chopping chicken, difficult and she’s had to slow down at times.

Her biggest concern is that she will lose a substantial amount in income, around S$6,000, while her stall is closed.

As she operates her stall on her own, no one is really there to help her out. She does have one daughter, but the teenager is currently studying at a polytechnic.

Netizens commenting on Facebook posts about Thailand Chicken Rice’s temporary closing have commented on how likable and generous Ms Lee is, and added that they plan to visit her stall before Dec 14. /TISG

