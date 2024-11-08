;
Food

Popular Golden Mile chicken rice stall to temporarily close down while owner undergoes hand surgery

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: Thailand Chicken Rice, a popular stall at Golden Mile Food Centre, will shut down for three weeks from Dec 14, 2024, to Jan 6, 2025.

Stall owner May Lee, who suffers from pain and tremors in her hands, will be undergoing surgery in the meantime, according to a report by 8world.

Netizens who are fans of the Thai-style Hainanese Chicken Rice served at the stall have been sharing posts about its impending, albeit temporary, closure.

Some have even appealed to Singaporeans to lend their support to Ms Lee, who appears to be beloved by many.

“One of the best in Golden Mile,” wrote one Facebook user in an Oct 31 post on the Can Eat! SG group page. He added that he prefers Thailand Chicken Rice in spite of the long queue, and added that Ms Lee always gives him free rice.

“Do support if in the area,” he also wrote, explaining that Ms Lee’s hands are in too much pain to continue.

See also  Viral post requesting support for Chinatown fried kway teow stall leads to long queues

The huge servings at reasonable prices at Ms Lee’s stall, which has been open since 2020, have also been widely praised. A plate of chicken rice, together with soup and homemade Thai chili sauce costs as little as S$4, which may feel like a kindness to many in these days of high living costs.

The stall owner’s hand tremors are because of an existing condition related to her kidneys, a piece in the food site SethLui.com says.

The article noted the generosity of 52-year-old Johor-born Ms Lee, who also gives away the tasty chili sauce she makes from scratch, and encouraged others to support her as well.

Ms Lee told 8world that both of her hands will be operated on, adding that it’s not uncommon for hawkers to suffer from hand pain because of the repeated movements they make.

She has had pain in her wrists for over half a year, as they cramp up or get numb quite often. The condition makes certain movements, even those as simple as chopping chicken, difficult and she’s had to slow down at times.

See also  Heritage ngoh hiang fritter recipe being sold for S$1 million by Maxwell hawker

Her biggest concern is that she will lose a substantial amount in income, around S$6,000, while her stall is closed.

As she operates her stall on her own, no one is really there to help her out. She does have one daughter, but the teenager is currently studying at a polytechnic.

Netizens commenting on Facebook posts about Thailand Chicken Rice’s temporary closing have commented on how likable and generous Ms Lee is, and added that they plan to visit her stall before Dec 14. /TISG

Read also: ‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Food

China tourist slams Singapore’s food as ‘expensive and bad-tasting’ sparks heated debate online

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
Food

YouTuber claims meal at Uncle Roger’s was “worst dining experience in Malaysia”

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Chinese influencer eats pig feed for 3 yuan/day, claims it’s healthier than takeaway — sparks outrage over health risks

November 7, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Bros to the rescue of Donald Trump

November 10, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Sports

Singapore, it’s time to serve! — Excitement builds for the Singapore Tennis Open at Kallang Tennis Hub

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

4 Singapore stocks to keep an eye on this November

November 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

From 9-to-5 to Brew-tiful: Gen Z entrepreneur ditches office job to serve up her home-based coffee dream business

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.