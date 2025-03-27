Food

S’poreans say $10k-a-month salary of Haidilao trainee manager is ‘reasonable’ due to hardships in F&B industry

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 27, 2025
Haidilao Singapore Four-Person Set Meal

SINGAPORE: A March 26 (Wednesday) video of a Haidilao trainee manager not only went viral but also made the news when people learned his salary was around $10,000 a month.

On the TikTok and Instagram accounts of  Xavier Chen, @aze.sg, the content creator interviewed a trainee manager from the Haidilao outlet at Plaza Singapura, revealing the work he did and some of the highs and lows of his experiences. For example, a diner left him a $1,000 tip — and another asked him to remove all the seeds from a dragonfruit.

@aze.sg

新加坡海底捞最帅店长，月入$10000新币工作日常@Haidilao Plaza Singapura

♬ 原声 – 阿泽Xavier – 阿泽Xavier

The trainee manager, Ronghui, has lived in Singapore for two decades and has worked at Haidilao for the past six years.

His salary, higher than that of many university graduates and people with years of working experience, came as a surprise to a lot of people.

The company responded by telling Mothership that Ronghui’s salary was an exception, determined by a number of variables such as his working hours and the location of the store. Haidilao said it “should not be seen as representative of the average income”.

Nevertheless, many online commenters spoke up in favour of Ronghui, seeming to believe that he deserves such a salary since jobs in the food and beverage sector involve hard work over long hours.

One commenter wrote that “it’s not easy working in F&B. Very hard to retain staff”, also calling Ronghui’s salary “reasonable…for a manager”.

“Tbh, not everyone willing to stand and serve customer for 10-12 hours daily, it’s a hard and tiring job,” another chimed in.

A commenter with a friend who works at the chain wrote that their friend finds it “very, very hectic”, with “no weekends or off days” as well as a manpower shortage.

“I think all the OT factored in, so 10k seems reasonable,” they added.

Others pointed to the company’s rewards system, which provides incentives for longtime staff to train new hires.

Some noted that at Haidilao, it’s not just about the food; the company focuses on service, and Ronghui appears to be very good in this aspect.

One wrote that they were “very happy for him” and added, “Well done and keep up the good work.”

A commenter who has seen Ronghui at work wrote, “I recognise this guy, handsome tall guy, very friendly too, love his service, even saw him dance once before, didn’t expect him to be the manager, really respect to work on the ground just like other.” /TISG

Read also: Haidilao operator Super Hi’s $11.6M loss has netizens saying ‘Super Bye’ despite revenue growth

 

 

See also  ICYMI: Haidilao hotpot customer brings own noodles to 'save money'

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Food

Woman says 3-hour late pizza delivery forced her to buy other food for her guests

March 21, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Seven charming heritage cafés and restaurants in KL for a taste of nostalgia

March 18, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Food

First hawker centre at Bukit Batok West opens on March 19, with meals starting at $3.20

March 18, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Sports

FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup: Singapore men’s team aims for top-eight finish

March 27, 2025 Khalis Rifhan
Asia Sports

Messi magic in Asia: Argentina football team to come to Singapore and India

March 27, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Celebrity

James Blake set to perform in Singapore this July at The Star Theatre

March 27, 2025 Lydia Koh
Business

New study finds that feeling ‘seen and heard’ at work drives company growth

March 27, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.