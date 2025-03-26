Business

Haidilao operator Super Hi’s $11.6M loss has netizens saying ‘Super Bye’ despite revenue growth

ByMary Alavanza

March 26, 2025
Haidilao Singapore Four-Person Set Meal

Super Hi International, which operates Haidilao’s international business, reported a net loss of $11.6 million (S$15.5 million) in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, reversing its $23.3 million net profit from the same period in 2023. This happened even though the company’s revenue grew 10.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $208.8 million, and operating income rose 44.6 per cent to $17.5 million, The Business Times reported.

Commenters online, however, seemed unfazed by the company’s losses. Some remarked that “the hype is over”, while another joked about the chain’s offerings, saying, “Someone adds something in the soup.”

“Gone are the good old days,” another commenter noted, suggesting that Super Hi may soon become “Super Bye.”

Earlier this month, Haidilao Singapore announced that it had permanently lowered broth prices by up to 47 per cent as part of its 31st-anniversary promotions.

Super Hi said in a statement on Tuesday (March 25) that the loss was due to a $40.4 million net foreign exchange loss caused by the weakening of local currencies against the US dollar. Higher revenue from business growth, more guest visits, better table turnover, and improved efficiency helped offset some of the losses.

The Singapore-based company, listed in Hong Kong and the US on Nasdaq, reported a loss per share of $0.02 for Q4, down from a profit per share of $0.04 in the same period last year. This came after Super Hi recorded a $37.7 million profit in the previous quarter, which had marked a recovery from a $1.4 million net loss in Q3 2023.

See also  Hatten Land's net loss hits S$5.8M — A huge setback for the real estate giant

In 2024, Super Hi’s full-year profit fell 15.4 per cent YoY to $21.4 million due to higher foreign exchange losses. Revenue increased 13.4 per cent to $778.3 million while operating income grew 23.7 per cent to $53.3 million.

The company said the higher operating income came from lower costs due to economies of scale and better profit margins from supply chain improvements. Profit per share was $0.04, down from $0.05 in 2023.

Super Hi chief executive and executive director Yang Lijuan said the company will keep expanding Haidilao’s network and improving store layouts, adding that they will also work to offer more services and attract a wider customer base.

As of Dec 31, Super Hi operated 122 Haidilao outlets outside China, with two new restaurants opened and one closed in Q4. The chain drew 30 million visits in 2024. In China, Haidilao runs about 1,300 locations. /TISG 

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Singapore job market sees 3.7% decline in postings: AI jobs grow but lower skilled jobs shrink

March 26, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Ark Invest CEO expects Tesla to hit US$2,600 in 5 years despite drop, 10x its current price

March 26, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Tesla supporters rush to buy more stock after CEO Musk urges employees to ‘hang on’ despite 50% plunge in 3 months

March 25, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Singapore News

Former president Halimah Yacob asks everyone to be kind to single mums

March 26, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
International

King Philippe hails Singapore’s ‘can-do’ spirit as global tensions surge, vows deeper alliance for peace and prosperity

March 26, 2025 Gemma Iso
Celebrity

American spouse of Kim Sae Ron speaks out against allegations of abuse: ‘Publicise photos if you have’

March 26, 2025 Lydia Koh
Law

Court hearing where Ong Beng Seng was set to plead guilty delayed

March 26, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.