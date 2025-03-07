SINGAPORE: Haidilao Singapore has announced a permanent price reduction of up to 47% on its broth options as part of its 31st-anniversary deals. The hotpot chain announced the price cut earlier this week, along with new menu items and a limited-edition collectible series.

According to Channel News Asia, with the new pricing, a quarter pot of Haidilao’s popular three delicacies soup hotpot now costs S$5++, down from S$9++. The tomato soup hotpot is also priced at S$5++, reduced from S$8++. Meanwhile, the spicy mala milk broth has been lowered to S$8++ from its usual S$11++, and the Bai-Yu soup base is now S$10++, down from S$13++.

Diners opting for all four broths will now pay just S$28 instead of the previous S$41.

This may be a generous offer, but their post did receive some backlash from social media. One commenter said, “HDL is overrated and overpriced. Setting a wrong example for the rest of its competitors to follow. Now, everyone else thinks they are cheap compared to HDL.”

“Broth only? Should have discounts for all items, especially their meat,” said another.

There are customers who did share the post as a way to invite friends and family.

Haidilao stated that the price reduction is part of its effort to make hotpot “more accessible to diners in a difficult economy” and to express its heartfelt appreciation to its customers.

Exclusive new menu items like the Extra Q Mushroom Shrimp Balls, Spicy Pickled Chilli Chicken, Fragrant Wuchang Rice, and Bouncy Pickled Chilli Fish Skin will also be available.

The hotpot chain will also have a limited-edition Hi-Fun Box, a blind box collectible keyring series featuring six designs, including a 31st Anniversary Special Edition, Noodle Dance Edition, and a Hidden Birthday Edition. Customers can redeem one by purchasing the 31st-anniversary 320 set meal at any outlet in March, while stocks last. /TISG