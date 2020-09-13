Singapore residents can collect kit of 2 free reusable masks from Sept 21

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Temasek Holdings Chief Executive Ho Ching posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday (Sept 9) that the Temasek Foundation would be distributing free reusable masks from Sept 21.

Ms Ho said in her first Facebook post: “The Temasek Foundation folks have been planning this for some time, and were working to make a formal announcement before this weekend.”

“As before, any Singapore resident, Singaporeans as well as non-Singaporeans, may collect a free mask kit containing a pair of masks each, using their Government-issued ID,” she added.

Each kit will have two reusable masks.

She added that any Government-issued ID with a barcode should suffice for the collection of the masks. She further shared that maids or workers on work passes are eligible as well by using their FIN cards.

Mask collection will be for two weeks from Sept 21 at 10 am to Oct 4, 11.59 pm.

The Temasek Foundation has included kiddie masks for toddlers to 12 years in this round. Children will be required to show either their birth certificate, student pass or FIN in order to avail of their masks.

This is not the first time the foundation has joined the fight against Covid-19 by giving away free masks. In June and July, it organised the free distribution of masks, which were collected from designated vending machines.

Ms Ho said not to worry as there are “ample supplies of the Adult White and Kid White masks”. She also suggested that the free kit be collected “after the first 3 days to avoid crowds”.

Those who want more than two masks can pre-order them online for S$8 per pair in white or navy blue of up to 10 extra kits, or S$10 per pair in peach, black and denim blue up to 5 extra kits.

They will receive a QR code for collection once payment is made.

For more information on the use and washing of the mask, and the StayMasked initiative, visit the website here. /TISG