Goh Chok Tong’s Instagram post with Amrin Amin sets off online chatter

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong’s recent Instagram post on a lunch with former Member of Parliament Amrin Amin has led to online chatter about the caption for the photograph.

Mr Amrin, a political office-holder before the polls, was in the People’s Action Party team in the recent General Election that lost in Sengkang GRC to a team from the Workers’ Party. The team also comprised political office-holders Ng Chee Meng and Lam Pin Min, and newcomer Raymond Lye.

The WP team comprised Dr Jamus Lim, Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Louis Chua and Ms Raeesah Khan. In a stunning result, the WP bagged the GRC with 52.13 per cent of the vote, while the PAP team got 47.87 per cent.

Mr Goh, a former Prime Minister, Cabinet minister and MP over many years, did not contest the elections. His caption for the post on Monday (Sept 7) highlighted Mr Amrin’s being unseated, as it read: “Two retired MPs – one voluntary, the other involuntary – reminiscing over lunch.”

- Advertisement -

The caption became a whole discussion thread on the Reddit online news forum, with comments like “Goh Chok Tong has got zero chill”.

While there were Redditors who were not happy with the comment, others referred to it as a “roast”, which, in urban language, is a term that refers to a joke that puts another person on the spot.

Here are some of the comments:

/TISG