Key, a member of the acclaimed group SHINee, is preparing for his inaugural solo Asia tour, ‘2024 KEYLAND ON: AND ON ASIA TOUR’.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Bangkok on July 14, marking a significant milestone in Key’s solo career as he reaches out to fans across the region.

After the debut concert in Bangkok, Key will perform in Jakarta on July 20, Macau on July 28, and Kaohsiung on August 17. With plans to visit four different Asian cities, excitement for Key’s tour is palpable.

It promises an unforgettable experience for fans.

Captivating stage presence and unique charm

Known for his captivating stage presence and unique charm, Key aims to provide an extraordinary musical journey to his audience. He draws inspiration from the success of his earlier ‘2024 KEYLAND ON: AND ON’ Seoul concert this year.

With live band performances and signature stylish flair, Key’s solo tour is poised to enthral audiences with its top-notch production and vibrant energy.

Amidst his solo endeavours, SHINee will also thrill fans with an encore concert titled ‘SHINee WORLD VI PERFECT ILLUMINATION: SHINee’S BACK’ at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.

The concert, set for three consecutive days from May 24-26 KST, promises to be a spectacular celebration of SHINee’s enduring legacy and musical brilliance.

Princes of K-pop

SHINee is a South Korean boy band formed by SM Entertainment in 2008. There were five original members: Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin, and Jonghyun before Jonghyun passed away in 2017.

SHINee is considered one of the most influential K-pop groups, earning them the nickname “Princes of K-pop”.

They’re known for catchy music that blends K-pop, R&B, EDM, and hip-hop, sharp and synchronized choreography, strong vocals, and rapping.

They debuted in May 2008 with their EP, “Replay,” which was a success in South Korea. They’ve gone on to release numerous albums in Korean and Japanese, with hit songs like “Lucifer,” “Dream Girl,” and “Don’t Call Me.”

SHINee’s Key, whose real name is Kim Ki-bum, is a multi-talented South Korean entertainer known for his singing, dancing, fashion sense, and television personality.

Key ventured into solo endeavors, releasing albums like “Face” (2018) and “Gasoline” (2021).