SHINee’s Onew signs up with new agency; releases new profile photos

ByLydia Koh

April 3, 2024

SHINee’s Onew is preparing for a fresh chapter in his career with a new management company! On April 3, the recently established firm GRIFFIN Entertainment revealed they’ve inked an exclusive deal with Onew.

They expressed their delight in embarking on this new journey with him, emphasizing their commitment to providing a nurturing environment for his artistic endeavours.

Accompanying the announcement were updated profile pictures of Onew, marking him as the inaugural artist under GRIFFIN Entertainment’s banner.

The agency, deriving its name from the mythical guardian of priceless artefacts, underscores its dedication to safeguarding and fostering its talents. They aspire to create a haven where artists can flourish and showcase their unique abilities.

Photo: Instagram/Onew

Sharing new profile pictures

Onew also took it to Instagram, sharing his new profile pictures with a caption and expressing gratitude for the support during the transition.

In March, reports surfaced regarding the expiration of Onew’s exclusive contract with SM Entertainment.

In response, SM Entertainment clarified that while SHINee would continue their group activities under their management, individual members were exploring new opportunities.

See also  SHINee’s Minho will become the world's first "Olympic™ Friend" at Paris Olympics 2024

Subsequently, on April 1, it was announced that fellow SHINee member Taemin had signed an exclusive contract with Big Planet Made.

Princes of K-pop

The South Korean boy band SHINee was founded in 2008 by SM Entertainment. They are known as one of the influential groups in K-pop and even earned the nickname “Princes of K-pop.”

The original five members were Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin, and Jonghyun. Sadly, Jonghyun passed away in 2017. The remaining members continue to honour his memory.

The group debuted in May 2008 with its EP, “Replay.” SHINee’s genres of music include K-pop, J-pop, R&B, EDM, and Hip-Hop. They have won numerous awards and recognition in the Korean music industry.

Onew, whose real name is Lee Jin-ki, is a multi-talented artist who has been active in the Korean entertainment industry since 2008.

He debuted as the leader and one of SHINee’s main vocalists in 2008. He’s known for his smooth, distinctive vocals and played a key role in the group’s strong vocal foundation alongside Jonghyun.

See also  SHINee's Jonghyun remembered on 2nd anniversary of his passing

Onew also has a successful solo career. He released his first EP, “Voice,” in 2018, followed by the EP “Dice” (2022) and his first full-length album “Circle” in 2023.

