J.Y. Park and other JYP Entertainment artists contribute generously for local and global causes

ByLydia Koh

April 22, 2024

JYP Entertainment, under the leadership of producer and singer J.Y. Park, and its associated artists have initiated a significant philanthropic movement, emphasizing consistent and genuine generosity rather than mere displays of charity.

In a remarkable demonstration of personal commitment, J.Y. Park has contributed 20 billion KRW from his private funds spanning two years, allocating 10 billion KRW annually.

His 2022 donation of 5 billion KRW to World Vision for international medical assistance earned him recognition in the ‘Bob Pierce Honor Club.’

Moreover, in the same year, he equally divided 5 billion KRW between World Vision and Samsung Seoul Hospital, followed by 2 billion KRW donations to five prominent regional hospitals in Korea the subsequent year.

Photo: Instagram/Stray Kids

Significant contribution

Stray Kids, recognized as ‘donation idols,’ exemplify this spirit. Notably, member Felix donated 50 million KRW to World Vision during the February earthquake in Syria and Turkey, earning membership in the prestigious ‘Vision Society.’

He further attained recognition in Save the Children’s ‘Honors Club’ and became the youngest inaugural member of UNICEF’s ‘Honors Club’ for exceeding 100 million KRW in donations.

Other members, Lee Know, Changbin, and Hyunjin, also made a significant contribution.

TWICE’s Nayeon joined this benevolent trend by donating 30 million KRW to support patients in medically underserved regions, earning the distinction of being the first member of the ‘Honors Society’ for Love’s Fruit organization in the current year.

Emergency relief efforts for victims

Additionally, ITZY’s Ryujin demonstrated remarkable generosity by becoming the inaugural member of the ‘Promise Honors Club’ by contributing 50 million KRW each to emergency relief efforts for victims of the 2022 East Coast wildfires in Korea and the preceding year’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

J.Y. Park, also known as Park Jin-young, is a multifaceted figure in the South Korean entertainment industry. He debuted as a singer in 1994 with the album “Blue City” and the hit song “Don’t Leave Me.”

Founded JYP Entertainment

He is known for his stage personas: J.Y. Park and The Asiansoul. He founded JYP Entertainment in 1997, and it is now a leading South Korean entertainment company.

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through a 2017 reality show of the same name.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Originally nine, member Woojin left in October 2019.

