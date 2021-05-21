Home News SG Govt Twitter posts series of joke tweets, but not everyone amused

SG Govt Twitter posts series of joke tweets, but not everyone amused

Many asking why Govt using memes amid Covid-19 spike

Photo: Facebook/ Twitter, Gov.SG

Denise Teh

Singapore — The official Singapore Government Twitter page is getting some flak after posting a series of meme tweets.

 

They were tweeted on Wednesday (May 19), with the hashtag “sad love story”. One tweet has over 450 likes, and 153 retweets.

Photo: Facebook/ Gov.sg

Most of the tweets have been deleted, except for one.

They are encouraging citizens to continue the thread, using #sadlovestory.

Netizens are speculating that this is an attempt to cater to the younger generations, especially since this has the potential to be a new meme format. A “meme” is an image, video, piece of text, typically humorous in nature, that is copied and spread rapidly by internet users, often with slight variations.

Some also theorise that this was the result of younger interns attempting to increase traction to the page.

Many are questioning why the Government is using memes rather than focusing on the pandemic, especially given the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

“Lame, just focus on your job. It’s an official government account,” one Reddit user commented.

Photo: Reddit screengrab/ r/singapore

Others find this humorous, with a Reddit user commenting that “it has been a hectic week for the country so some silliness is needed for stress relief”.

