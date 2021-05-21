Ong Ye Kung, Indranee Rajah, Baey Yam Keng set up eating areas for delivery riders in their wards

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Due to the new Covid-19 restrictions that have kept people indoors, food delivery riders are busier than ever.

Being human, they also need to take breaks to rest and eat, but this is proving to be challenging as well, since dining-in options are no longer allowed in eateries at the moment.

Photos of people who need to work outside their homes eating in unexpected places such as car boots and curbsides have been circulating online lately.

Some Members of Parliament have shown extra consideration towards the food delivery riders who bring orders to their wards by setting up areas where the riders can eat and rest.

Mr Baey Yam Keng (PAP—Tampines GRC) may have started the ball rolling on Wednesday (May 19) when he put up a Facebook post announcing that a place had been set up for food delivery riders, taxi and private hire drivers at the void deck of Block 475 at Tampines N4 Neighbourhood Centre.

He wrote, “Dear food delivery riders, taxi and private hire drivers, I know it is difficult for you to find a proper place to have your meal in public now that dine in is not allowed.”

The MP, who is also the Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth, added that the space is “ near coffeeshops and other F&B outlets with ample parking spaces. Hope you will find it useful.”

“While you are delivering food to your customers and bringing people around safely, do take care of yourselves too,” Mr Baey added.

And on Thursday, more MPs followed suit, including Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah.

Ms Indranee (PAP-Tanjong Pagar GRC) announced via Facebook that she is “doing our part for delivery riders” at the Tiong Bahru community centre with a rest area that is safely distanced in open air.

She added, “Tiong Bahru is a foodie haven which means lots of food deliveries.

“Tiong Bahru CC has set up a rest area for delivery riders to have their meals and take a break.

“Delivery riders have kept us going through this pandemic. We must help them to keep going too.”

As for Health Minister Ong Ye Kung (Sembawang GRC), he posted a photo of a delivery rider taking a break to eat a meal at his ward.

Mr Ong wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday morning, “As Singapore tightens its COVID-19 restrictions, dine-in is restricted at eateries and hawker centres. Our food deliveries riders who are constantly on the go may have difficulties finding a place to have their meals.

“Starting from now, we have arranged a simple area in Sembawang CC for them to have their meals. Do approach the CC staff from 10 am to 8 pm if you need to use the premises.”

