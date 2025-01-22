KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, SEVENTEEN has teamed up with Pharrell Williams for their new song, “Bad Influence. “ The song debuted on Jan 21 at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

As the Creative Director for Louis Vuitton Men’s, Pharrell composed the track specifically for the event. SEVENTEEN’s unique performance added a fresh flair to the Paris runway, leaving a strong impression on the global fashion scene.

The participating members—S.Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino—expressed their excitement through their agency:

“It’s an honour to collaborate with Pharrell Williams, an artist we’ve always admired. This project allowed us to showcase a new side of SEVENTEEN, and we hope our music reaches even more listeners worldwide.”

Growing global presence

Pharrell Williams, a 13-time Grammy-winning artist and producer known for hits like “Happy,” continues to expand his influence across music and fashion. SEVENTEEN’s collaboration with him highlights their growing global presence.

The group has previously worked with acclaimed artists such as DJ Khaled, Marshmello, Charli XCX, and Anne-Marie.

As SEVENTEEN celebrates its 10th anniversary, it embarks on diverse global activities. Following their recent performances in the Philippines, the group’s [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN ASIA will continue with stops in Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok.

Coachella of Mexico

In April, they will become the first K-pop act to perform at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025, a festival often called the “Coachella of Mexico.”

With “Bad Influence” and its anniversary festivities, SEVENTEEN reaffirms its position as a powerful force in mainstream culture and music.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member South Korean boy group known for their exceptional musicality and captivating performances.

SEVENTEEN is unique in that it actively participates in creating itssic, including composing, writing lyrics, and choreographing their dits.