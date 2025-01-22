Entertainment

SEVENTEEN collaborates with Pharrell Williams on new track ‘Bad Influence’ for Louis Vuitton show

ByLydia Koh

January 22, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, SEVENTEEN has teamed up with Pharrell Williams for their new song, “Bad Influence. “ The song debuted on Jan 21 at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: Wikipedia/SEVENTEEN

As the Creative Director for Louis Vuitton Men’s, Pharrell composed the track specifically for the event. SEVENTEEN’s unique performance added a fresh flair to the Paris runway, leaving a strong impression on the global fashion scene.

The participating members—S.Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino—expressed their excitement through their agency:

“It’s an honour to collaborate with Pharrell Williams, an artist we’ve always admired. This project allowed us to showcase a new side of SEVENTEEN, and we hope our music reaches even more listeners worldwide.”

Growing global presence

Pharrell Williams, a 13-time Grammy-winning artist and producer known for hits like “Happy,” continues to expand his influence across music and fashion. SEVENTEEN’s collaboration with him highlights their growing global presence.

See also  Hoshi of SEVENTEEN donates 100 million KRW (about $70,000) to help fund a school in Laos

The group has previously worked with acclaimed artists such as DJ Khaled, Marshmello, Charli XCX, and Anne-Marie.

As SEVENTEEN celebrates its 10th anniversary, it embarks on diverse global activities. Following their recent performances in the Philippines, the group’s [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN ASIA will continue with stops in Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok.

Coachella of Mexico

In April, they will become the first K-pop act to perform at Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025, a festival often called the “Coachella of Mexico.”

With “Bad Influence” and its anniversary festivities, SEVENTEEN reaffirms its position as a powerful force in mainstream culture and music.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member South Korean boy group known for their exceptional musicality and captivating performances.

SEVENTEEN is unique in that it actively participates in creating itssic, including composing, writing lyrics, and choreographing their dits.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Love goes bananas at Universal Studios Singapore this Valentine’s day!

January 23, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Entertainment

Get ready to binge: Must-watch upcoming Netflix K-drama releases

January 23, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Entertainment

Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been to reveal secrets and cherished memories on ‘VIVO TV’

January 22, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Singapore News

Singapore’s higher education system ranks first in Asia for preparing graduates for future job markets

January 23, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Health

NUS study shows short-course antibiotics can combat ventilator-associated pneumonia and reduce antimicrobial resistance

January 23, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News

Majority of dating app users in Singapore seek serious relationships but only 1% are satisfied

January 23, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News

People have questions after seeing scholarship poster with student wearing Dior shoes worth $1,690 on it it

January 23, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.