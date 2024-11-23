KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, SEVENTEEN, a South Korean boy group under Pledis Entertainment, is celebrated for their self-producing talents, teamwork, and charisma.

Each of the group’s 13 members, who are split up into vocal, performance, and hip-hop units, brings special talents to the table.

Here’s an overview of SEVENTEEN’s members:

1. S.Coups (Choi Seungcheol)

As a leader and rapper, S.Coups excels in leadership and stage presence. His multifaceted talents include producing music.

2. Jeonghan (Yoon Jeonghan)

A vocalist known for angelic visuals and smooth falsetto, Jeonghan combines a kind personality with a playful side.

3. Joshua (Joshua Hong)

Born in Los Angeles, Joshua is a vocalist with a warm voice and a bridge to international fans through his English fluency.

4. Jun (Wen Junhui)

Jun, a Chinese lead dancer and vocalist, is admired for his fluid performances and charming personality.

5. Hoshi (Kwon Soonyoung)

Performance Unit leader and choreographer Hoshi is a passionate dancer known for his energy and creativity.

6. Wonwoo (Jeon Wonwoo)

A lead rapper with a deep voice, Wonwoo’s introspective nature and sharp visuals captivate fans.

7. Woozi (Lee Jihoon)

The Vocal Unit leader, Woozi is a perfectionist who contributes to songwriting and boasts a powerful voice.

8. DK (Lee Seokmin)

DK is a main vocalist known for his emotional delivery, vocal range, and warm personality.

9. Mingyu (Kim Mingyu)

A lead rapper and visual, Mingyu combines smooth raps with charisma and humour.

10. The8 (Xu Minghao)

A Chinese lead dancer and sub-vocalist, The8 shines in contemporary dance and exudes humility.

11. Seungkwan (Boo Seungkwan)

A main vocalist and entertainer, Seungkwan is adored for his wit and outstanding vocal range.

12. Vernon (Hansol Chwe)

Born in New York, this lead rapper blends cultural influences with his laid-back charm.

13. Dino (Lee Chan)

The maknae, Dino, is a dynamic lead dancer and evolving artist, showcasing immense energy on stage.

SEVENTEEN’s 13 members, each with distinct talents and personalities, have cemented the group as one of K-pop’s most successful acts.

Every member adds a unique element to the team, from stunning vocals and sharp rap skills to breathtaking choreography. Their strong bond and teamwork create a family-like dynamic that resonates in their music and performances.

This synergy has endeared them to fans globally, showcasing their commitment to excellence and self-production.