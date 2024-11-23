;
Entertainment

13 shades of SEVENTEEN: 1 Group, 13 charms

ByLydia Koh

November 23, 2024

KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, SEVENTEEN, a South Korean boy group under Pledis Entertainment, is celebrated for their self-producing talents, teamwork, and charisma.

Each of the group’s 13 members, who are split up into vocal, performance, and hip-hop units, brings special talents to the table.

Photo: Wikipedia/SEVENTEEN

Here’s an overview of SEVENTEEN’s members:

1. S.Coups (Choi Seungcheol)
As a leader and rapper, S.Coups excels in leadership and stage presence. His multifaceted talents include producing music.

2. Jeonghan (Yoon Jeonghan)
A vocalist known for angelic visuals and smooth falsetto, Jeonghan combines a kind personality with a playful side.

3. Joshua (Joshua Hong)
Born in Los Angeles, Joshua is a vocalist with a warm voice and a bridge to international fans through his English fluency.

4. Jun (Wen Junhui)
Jun, a Chinese lead dancer and vocalist, is admired for his fluid performances and charming personality.

5. Hoshi (Kwon Soonyoung)
Performance Unit leader and choreographer Hoshi is a passionate dancer known for his energy and creativity.

See also  Café staff breaks out into K-Pop dance when nobody was around, but she didn't know her boss was watching, and then this happened...

6. Wonwoo (Jeon Wonwoo)
A lead rapper with a deep voice, Wonwoo’s introspective nature and sharp visuals captivate fans.

7. Woozi (Lee Jihoon)
The Vocal Unit leader, Woozi is a perfectionist who contributes to songwriting and boasts a powerful voice.

8. DK (Lee Seokmin)
DK is a main vocalist known for his emotional delivery, vocal range, and warm personality.

9. Mingyu (Kim Mingyu)
A lead rapper and visual, Mingyu combines smooth raps with charisma and humour.

10. The8 (Xu Minghao)
A Chinese lead dancer and sub-vocalist, The8 shines in contemporary dance and exudes humility.

11. Seungkwan (Boo Seungkwan)
A main vocalist and entertainer, Seungkwan is adored for his wit and outstanding vocal range.

12. Vernon (Hansol Chwe)
Born in New York, this lead rapper blends cultural influences with his laid-back charm.

13. Dino (Lee Chan)
The maknae, Dino, is a dynamic lead dancer and evolving artist, showcasing immense energy on stage.

SEVENTEEN’s 13 members, each with distinct talents and personalities, have cemented the group as one of K-pop’s most successful acts.

See also  Malaysia at number 7 when it comes to K-pop related tweets

Every member adds a unique element to the team, from stunning vocals and sharp rap skills to breathtaking choreography. Their strong bond and teamwork create a family-like dynamic that resonates in their music and performances.

This synergy has endeared them to fans globally, showcasing their commitment to excellence and self-production.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Love Your Enemy: Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi’s battling hearts is set to steal the spotlight—release details inside

November 23, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin blast off in ‘When The Stars Gossip’ – Mark your calendars for an out-of-this-world premiere & space mission teasers

November 20, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

ENHYPEN makes history with 1.4M sales of ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-; first repackaged K-Pop album to achieve this milestone

November 19, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

Straco Corporation sees drop in revenue and profit for 3QFY2024 and 9M2024

November 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Tony Fernandes: “No one has really done a low-cost hub” — AirAsia plans to create a low-cost version of Dubai-style hub in KL & Bangkok

November 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Nearly 40% of APAC marketing chiefs pin their ABM hopes on Singapore

November 23, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Love Your Enemy: Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi’s battling hearts is set to steal the spotlight—release details inside

November 23, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.