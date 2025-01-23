Get ready to indulge in the best of K-drama! With the rise of Korean dramas taking the global entertainment scene by storm, Netflix is bringing you an exciting lineup of must-watch upcoming releases. From heart-stopping thrillers to captivating romances, these shows are set to keep you hooked. Here’s a sneak peek at the hottest K-dramas you won’t want to miss!

Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Episodes: 8 | Genre: Drama, Medical | Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Yoon Gyung Ho, Ha Young, Jeong Jae Kwang

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call follows Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon), a brilliant surgeon with experience performing surgeries in the most perilous conflict zones. He is entrusted with the challenge of leading the underfunded, overlooked Trauma Team at a university hospital, a mission that will test both his expertise and endurance.

In a recent press conference held on Jan 21 in Seoul, South Korea, lead actor Ju Ji Hoon talked about Baek Kang Hyuk and explained that he is a person who prioritizes saving the lives of patients over money. He added that there’s a reason for his obsession with saving lives and that this fixation makes him appear rough to other people.

The drama is adapted from the web novel “Jungjeungoesangsenteo: Goldeun Awo” (중증외상센터: 골든 아워) by Hansan iga (한산이가). The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call will premiere on Jan 24 and will be streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Melo Movie

Episodes: 10 | Genre: Comedy, Romance | Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, Jeon So Nee

Melo Movie follows the story of Kim Mu Bi (Park Bo Young) and Ko Gyeom (Choi Woo Shik) who meet on the set of an interview film. The former is an aspiring film director who seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps, while the latter is a known film critic who rose to popularity from being a supporting actor.

The series is directed by Oh Choong Hwan, who is known for his other works, including Castaway Diva, Big Mouth, Start-Up, and Hotel del Luna. The script was written by Lee Na Eun (Our Beloved Summer), who stated that she poured her heart into this project.

Melo Movie is set to have a global premiere on Feb 14, exclusively on Netflix.

Squid Game Season 3

Episodes: 6 (tentative)| Genre: Thriller | Cast: TBA

Fans of the global hit series Squid Game have a lot to look forward to, as Netflix confirms that Season 3 is scheduled for release in the summer of 2025. While specific plot details remain under wraps, season 3 is expected to continue exploring the dark, competitive nature of human behaviour, likely with even higher stakes and new, more dangerous games.

The recently released Squid Game Season 2 showcased Seong Gi Hun’s (Lee Jung Jae) return to the game, driven by his determination to put an end to it. The Frontman (Lee Byung Hun) played a key role in his return, inviting Gi Hun to participate in the deadly game once again. In the season’s final scene, Seong Gi Hun is seen surrendering to the Frontman. Season 3 will pick up from their failed revolt and explore what happens next.

Season 3 has yet to confirm any new characters or special appearances. The entire series is directed and produced by Hwang Dong Hyuk and has been broadcast globally on Netflix.

Conclusion: A thrilling lineup of hits

As we move into 2025, K-drama lovers can expect a stellar lineup of upcoming releases. Whether you’re a fan of heart-stopping medical dramas, lighthearted romantic comedies, or edge-of-your-seat thrillers, these new shows promise to deliver unforgettable experiences. As Netflix continues to bring these highly anticipated K-dramas to audiences worldwide, viewers can look forward to an exciting year filled with compelling stories, powerful performances, and unforgettable moments. It’s clear that K-dramas are not just a passing trend—they’re here to stay, and 2025 is shaping up to be a year of exceptional content.