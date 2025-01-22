KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been will guest on the 501st episode of YouTube’s ‘VIVO TV’, airing on Jan 22 at 7 PM KST. This episode promises engaging conversations and fun moments as the actresses share untold stories and reminisce.

Close friendship

Song Hye Kyo will reunite with Song Eun Yi, marking nearly 20 years since their time together on the SBS sitcom ‘How Am I?’ Fans are excited to see their chemistry rekindled. During the show, Song Hye Kyo will recall learning how to drink from Song Eun Yi and reflect on their close friendship, spending three days a week together. She will also touch on the intriguing “Jeju Island incident,” saying, “Unnie, I can never forget about that.”

The episode will also revisit a comical moment when Song Eun Yi, Park Mi Sun, and Jo Hye Ryun created chaos during a drama shoot in Jeju, much to Song Hye Kyo’s amusement. Jeon Yeo Been will chime in with her memories, including taking a photo in a nun costume after filming and experiencing her first photo booth moment with Song Hye Kyo.

The creativity of the queries

Hosts Song Eun Yi and Kim Sook have prepared a “Perfect Match, Perfect Answers” segment with quirky questions. Both actresses praised the creativity of the queries, saying, “These are the most unique questions we’ve ever been asked.”

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been star in the highly anticipated film The Priest 2: Dark Nuns, which premieres on Jan 24. With strong advance ticket sales, the movie is already generating significant buzz.

Renowned South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has enthralled audiences worldwide with her extraordinary talent and unquestionable beauty.

She became well-known for her leading roles in classic television dramas such as “All In,” “Full House,” “Autumn in My Heart,” “Descendants of the Sun,” and “The Glory.”