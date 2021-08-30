Ruby Lin, the latest star to be cancelled in China?

- Advertisement -

Something’s definitely not right with the cast of the OG My Fair Princess, the hit 1998 Chinese series that shot Vicki Zhao, Ruby Lin and Fan Bingbing to fame.

In 2018, Bingbing’s career was affected by a tax evasion scandal. Then on Aug 26, it was reported that Vicki’s name and work have been removed from Chinese sites for reasons that still remain a mystery.

The latest rumour is that Ruby is also in trouble now, according to 8days.sg.

It began when the topic ‘Ruby Lin’s Movie & Film Work Studio Deregisters’ made the top of Weibo’s Trending Topics List.

The actress has produced her own dramas and films since 2009, like The Glamorous Imperial Concubine and more recently, The Arc of Life.

It was reported recently that Ruby’s studio, which was set up in Hengdian, has cancelled its business registration licence in China.

The timing of the news coincides with Vicki’s controversy, which led netizens to speculate that Ruby might be involved in something serious.

Ruby’s agent was contacted by the media, and they revealed that they had applied to cancel the studio’s business registration licence “long ago”, as they wanted to “integrate their resources”.

Nevertheless, a netizen alleged that Ruby’s business partner, Liu Caihong, recently lost a lawsuit, and had to cough up 36mil yuan (SGD7.5mil) in damages and that Ruby had likely applied to deregister her studio in order to protect her assets.

Besides that, other netizens are claiming that the star is intending to withdraw completely from the Chinese market. Moreover, the actress has been focusing more on producing Taiwanese dramas recently.

Last Dec, Ruby’s husband, Taiwanese actor Wallace Huo also closed down his Chinese studio.

With all these possible reasons, netizens still think that there is something suspicious going on. It is no surprise judging from all the scandals happening now. /TISG

