Jessi will be joining host lineup for SNL Korea

Seoul — Korean-American singer Jessi will be joining as one of the hosts for the brand new Coupang Play comedy series.

The returning season is premiering this Sept via the streaming platform. It will feature a crew that consists of Shin Dong Yup, Jung Sang Hoon, Ahn Young Mi, Red Velvet’s Wendy, Lee So Jin and more.

Similar to the format of the original Saturday Night Live series, SNL Korea features a celebrity host every episode in order to put together a variety of comedy skits based on various themes.

It was previously announced that actor Lee Byung Hun will be the first host of the new SNL Korea. For the second episode, actress Ha Ji Won will be the host while it was reported that on Aug 28, Jessi is scheduled to host the third episode, also marking the Chuseok special, as reported by Allkpop.

Meanwhile, ‘SNL Korea’ is slated to premiere via Coupang Play on Sept 4 at 10 pm KST.

Born Dec 17, 1988, Jessica Ho, better known by her stage name Jessi, is a Korean-American rapper, singer and songwriter based in South Korea. She was born in New York, raised in New Jersey, and moved to South Korea at the age of 15.

Jessi made her debut with single album Get Up in 2005. In 2006 the hip hop group Uptown featured her in their album Testimony, replacing their original vocalist Yoon Mi-rae.

Jessi’s second single album, entitled “The Rebirth”, was released in Jan 2009. After the release, she took a break from music, and left Korea to return to America.

In 2014, after a 5-year hiatus, Jessi returned as a member of hip-hop trio Lucky J with rapper J’Kyun and vocalist J-Yo. Lucky J debuted with the digital single “Can You Hear Me” under YMC Entertainment in Jul of that year.

From Jan to Mar 2015, Jessi was part of the first season of Unpretty Rapstar, a spin-off of the program Show Me The Money. Unpretty Rapstar is a female rapper survival program, where contestants compete for the chance to be featured on tracks in a compilation album. /TISG

