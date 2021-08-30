Kim Seon Ho shares why he loves his character in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Actor Kim Seon Ho has opened up about his character in tvN’s upcoming drama “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”.

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a remake of the film “Mr.Hong” and it is a new romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin.

Kim Seon Ho plays Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone in town, as reported by Soompi.

Describing the charms of his lovable character, Kim Seon Ho remarked, “I think Doo Shik’s biggest charm is that even though he doesn’t have an official job, he has a wide variety of skills and talents, and he’s a capable person who can do anything.”

- Advertisement -

The actor went on to share, “I also like that he’s a relatable character who gets along well with other people and has a human feel to him. Although he initially seems to act cold towards Hye Jin, he eventually takes good care of her. He has a bit of an aloof side, and I hope that the viewers see that side of him as part of his appeal.”

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” also released a new set of stills that capture the wide array of Hong Doo Shik’s talents, from his flexibility in working odd jobs to the many hobbies he enjoys in his downtime.

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” will premiere on Aug 28 at 9 pm KST.

- Advertisement -

Born May 8, 1986 Kim Seon Ho is a South Korean actor. He began his career on stage and appeared in numerous plays before making his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager. He rose to prominence with the 2020 television series Start-Up.

After graduating from high school, Kim studied at the Seoul Institute of the Arts where he received a degree from the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment.

While in college, he joined a theatre group and began acting in plays. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg