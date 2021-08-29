Son Ye Jin, Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo and more returns with new TV projects

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Over the next few months, fans of Korean drama queens such as Son Ye Jin, Jun Ji Hyun, Song Hye Kyo and more can anticipate their comeback to the small screen.

This is a list of female Korean actresses who are making a return after a while, as reported by The Star.

Jeon Do Yeon

2016 series The Good Wife was Jeon’s last project.

- Advertisement -

Following that she has been starring in films like Birthday, Ashfall, Beasts Clawing At Straws and Emergency Declaration.

At the recent Cannes Film Festival, Emergency Declaration was met with a 10-minute standing ovation.

The 48-year-old’s next appearance is in the drama Lost this coming Sept. It is about a ghostwriter who feels meaningless.

While deciding what to do next, she encounters 27-year-old man (Ryu Ju-yeol) who seems to be equally lost.

- Advertisement -

Lee Young Ae

She made a cameo appearance in ID: Gangnam Beauty (2018), followed by voice acting in Taxi Driver (2021). After that, the actress has not been in a Korean series since the historical romance Saimdang, Memoir Of Colors (2017).

Fortunately, it will not be a long hiatus like she did after completing A Jewel In The Palace (2003) where it took 14 years before she made a comeback with Saimdang.

Lee, 50 is the female lead in drama Koo Kyung-yi (scheduled to air in Oct). The actress plays an ex-police officer who then began working as an insurance investigator. Kim Hye-jun (Kingdom) co-stars.

- Advertisement -

Ko Hyun Jung

It has been two years since 50-year-old Ko starred in a TV series. Her last project was 2019 drama My Lawyer, Mr. Joe 2: Crime And Punishment. Ko’s next one is called Reflection Of You, and is said to start airing in Oct. It involves two ladies, one who is doing well but feels lost while another one is not rich but is filled with passion.

Jun Ji Hyun

Jun’s last project was the special episode of Kingdom: Ashin Of The North. The 40-year-old will act opposite Ju Ji-hoon, her Kingdom co-star in the action thriller Cliffhanger due to air in Oct. Before this, her last project was Legend Of The Blue Sea (2016).

Jun plays a senior forest ranger in Mount Jiri National Park in Cliffhanger.

Jun is partnered with Ju Ji-hoon, who is a rookie. They have to team up to help locate lost trekkers.

The series was filmed during a nine-month period at Mudeungsan Mountain in Gwangju, which is part of Mudeungsan National Park in South Korea.

Goblin and Mr. Sunshine director Lee Eung-bok helm the show while screenwriter Kim Eun-hee, who created the historical zombie series Kingdom, penned this series.

Song Hye Kyo

The upcoming rom-com Now, We Are Breaking Up is the actress’s latest project since Encounter (2018).

Scheduled to air in Nov, Song stars as a manager of a design team at a fashion house. The 40-year-old will be wearing beautiful outfits in the series.

Speaking to Vogue Korea – the former wife of Song Joong Ki shared that she is used to being asked if she is doing another romance drama.

She said: “I think that in the romance dramas I acted in during my 20s, 30s, and now, I’m changing externally and internally. And I believe there are small differences in the feelings I portray as I act.

“I think that as time passes and I build myself through various experiences, the aspects I express while acting, even if it’s of the same situation, will definitely be different from the past.”

Son Ye Jin

The 39-year-old completed filming Crash Landing On You (2019-2020) and following that, did not appear in any drama or film.

She is currently seeing her co-star Hyun Bin and is getting back to acting with a new project.

The new drama is set to air in the first half of 2022 and it is titled Thirty Nine. Actresses Jeon Mi-do (Hospital Playlist) and Kim Ji-hyun (Nokdu Flower) are part of the cast.

The story is about the friendship of three school friends who are aged 39. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg