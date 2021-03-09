Royal babies arriving in 2021

- Advertisement -

2021 seems to be an auspicious year for royal babies. This year, five regal ladies are welcoming babies and it is getting everyone excited. On Feb 9, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank kicked off royal baby fever when they welcomed their first child, a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The baby was born at London’s private Portland Hospital, a favourite of royals and celebrities. It is also where her own mother Sarah welcomed her and sister Princess Beatrice in 1998 and 1990.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a second child, thought to be due in late spring. The pair revealed the exciting news on Valentine’s Day with a stunning black and white photograph of Markle lying beneath a tree while resting her head on Harry’s lap. A representative for the couple announced: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The baby will be eighth in line to the throne, after brother Archie in seventh place and father Harry in sixth. Markle is expected to deliver the baby in a US hospital, given that she and Harry relocated to the States in March 2020, after their decision to quit from royal life. The new baby is unlikely to be given a title like his or her big brother, as reported by Hello! Magazine.

Zara Tindall

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall are getting ready to welcome their third baby this year. The former England star announced the news on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, telling his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.”

He added that he would like a boy this time as he has two girls. He would love it whether a boy or girl but “please be a boy”. Tindall also joked that they are not sure whether to name the baby Covi or Covina and he doesn’t know where to go with names. Zara, 39 and Tindall, 42 have been married since July 2011 and they have two children, Mia, six and Lena, two.

On the baby’s due date, Tindall said: “We like to play our cards close to the chest.”

He added that big sister Mia will be thrilled: “She’ll be happy about it, she’s been requesting another sister or brother, so we’ve hopefully fulfilled that role for her. She just wants something different now. Lena’s growing up – she’s two-and-a-half now – she wants something younger to play with and dress up!”

Pippa Middleton

Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton is expecting a baby this year with husband James Matthews. In 2017 the couple got married and in October 2018, they welcomed a son, Arthur.

Pippa’s mother Carole Middleton confirmed the happy news in a cover interview for the April issue of Good Housekeeping.

The Party Pieces founder was asked about her hopes for 2021, and said: “I hope we see Covid-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life. Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family.

“I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.”

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia are expecting their third child with a due date in March or April this year. The couple married in June 2015 and they have two children: Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three. In December 2020, the couple announced the pregnancy with the Swedish palace sharing a beautiful black-and-white photograph of the pair.

The statement read: “We are happy and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family.”

The new baby will be seventh in line to the Swedish throne behind older brothers Alexander and Gabriel.

Tessy Antony de Nassau

Prince Louis of Luxembourg’s former wife is expecting a baby with her fiancé Frank Floessel.

Tessy is a mother-of-two to Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah of Nassau, with her ex-husband, Prince Louis, while Frank has one child, a daughter.

Royal fans learnt the exciting news on Tessy’s Instagram page, where she wrote: “Spring is the perfect time for delicate flowers to grow,” besides a photo of her and Frank cradling her baby bump./TISG

