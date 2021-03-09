Rain cooks for his family at home

- Advertisement -

Seoul — In the latest episode of The Manager, Rain gave viewers a glimpse of his kitchen. After Rain’s guest appearance on the show last week, the March 6 broadcast of MBC’s The Manager continued to follow the star as he goes about his everyday life. During the episode, Rain went to the supermarket to buy seafood for dinner, including a massive king crab and some fresh sashimi.

The K-pop idol then went home to personally cook fried rice with crab for his family, showing his and Kim Tae Hee’s home and kitchen in the process. As reported on Soompi, the video showed that the couple had installed a baby fence on the stairs to keep their young daughters safe and there was an assortment of toys tucked away in a crib. Rain said that he personally designed the interior of their home, as panellists and guests watched the video of Rain and Kim Tae Hee’s kitchen.

Later, after he had finished cooking, Rain called out to his family, “Let’s eat!” He then worried, “Why is it so quiet? The kids aren’t usually like this.” Finally, he turned to the camera and said, “Since my family is very shy, our filming for today will end here. Thank you.”

Born on June 25, 1982, Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and music producer.

Rain’s musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin (2009). The latter made him the first Korean to win an MTV award.

Rain had set up his own company twice, the first being J. Tune Entertainment in 2007, and then R.A.I.N. Company in 2015./TISG

