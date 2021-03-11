Rosamund Pike buries all her awards

- Advertisement -

Rosamund Pike is a recipient of many awards. In fact, she just won one for her Netflix movie I Care a Lot. I am sure you are wondering where does she store her awards. The actress shared on a recent episode of Ellen where she keeps those things and the answer will surprise you. Pike buries all her awards in her garden. She straight-up buries them in the dirt. It is certainly not something anyone expects. Pike has a reasonable explanation for her move.

“I just find it an uneasy thing to display any award in your home, because how do people interact with them when they come home?” she explained. “Do they say, ‘Oh, wow, look, those are your awards’?”

She continued, saying, “I think it’s awkward, so I bury it in the garden with a little bit showing up so you can have an enticing glimpse of a hand or the globe maybe.”

“When I’m dead and gone or when somebody else buys the house, they’ll be landscaping and they’ll hit metal and they’ll think they found buried treasure and they’ll have, in fact, found a host of awards.”

Most people would keep awards in a more normal place but since they are Pike’s, she can decide what to do with them. Check out I Care A Lot on Netflix.

Born in 1979, Rosamund Mary Ellen Pike is a British actress. Her accolades include a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and an Academy Award nomination.

She began her acting career by appearing in stage productions such as Romeo and Juliet, alongside Paul Ready, and Gaslight. After her screen debut in the television film A Rather English Marriage (1998) and television roles in Wives and Daughters (1999) and Love in a Cold Climate (2001), she received international recognition for her film debut as Bond girl Miranda Frost in Die Another Day (2002), for which she received the Empire Award for Best Newcomer. Following her breakthrough, she won the BIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress for The Libertine (2004) and portrayed Jane Bennet in Pride & Prejudice (2005).

