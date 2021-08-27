Bukit Batok residents ordered to remove over 2000 potted plants in rooftop garden after 17 years

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A group of Bukit Batok residents have been told to remove more than 2,000 potted plants from a rooftop garden that took over 17 years to build.

The residents who tended the garden at the rooftop of a multi-storey carpark at 395A Bukit Batok Ave 5 received a notice from authorities noting someone had illegally planted in the area.

They are now ordered to remove the plants by Sept 12 at the latest, reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) on Tuesday (Aug 24).

Failure to comply will result in the potted plants being removed without notice.

Residents have expressed concern and disappointment at the news.

“I have lived here for 17 years. In the past few years, I have spent most of my time planting flowers here. If I need to remove the potted plants, I am really reluctant. I have cultivated more than 20 potted plants, and it is impossible to bring them all home. Besides, there is not enough sunlight outside the corridor, and the potted plants cannot bloom,” said 60-year-old Mrs Chen.

“The potted plants here are all grown by ourselves with money, time and effort. They are all carefully taken care of. We grow flowers, dragon fruit, vegetables and colourful leaves here, and we will share planting techniques with other residents. It’s like our second home,” said another resident.

Others hoped that the authorities would permit them to continue planting or give them more time to disperse the plants to friends and relatives.

According to SMDN, the recent heavy rains had caused other residents to worry about the accumulation of water in the pots, which might create a breeding ground for Aedes, a breed of mosquitoes.

In response to the news, members from the Home Gardening Singapore Facebook page wondered why the garden suddenly became an issue after 17 years.

“If there are responsible folks taking care of the garden, just let them continue doing it. Seventeen years is a long time to be caring for these plants, that are practically like kids to them,” noted Facebook user Priscilla Joseph.

Others noted that gardening does not always lead to a breeding ground of mosquitoes.

“Personally, I feel that there seems to be a ‘default’ thinking that gardening equals breeding of mosquitos. Honestly, most plant lovers I have seen are the cleanest and observant people ever. Instead, sometimes it’s the non-plant lovers who have things lying around that trap water unknowingly,” said Facebook user Sandra Chan.

Netizens suggested for the town council to find solutions to the mosquito issue, such as better drainage.

Facebook user Ramlimah Marzuki noted, “A communal garden is the best place to encourage integration across races and ages. Just my two cents.” /TISG

