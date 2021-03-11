safia-abdullah-khan-posts-throwback-pic-of-omar-abdullah,-he-shares-witty-reply

- Advertisement -

India — Safia Abdullah Khan took to Twitter to share a throwback picture to wish her brother Omar Abdullah who celebrated his birthday on March 10. Along with a sweet caption, she posted a childhood picture of herself with her brother. It’s not just her tweet which has wowed people but also Omar Abdullah’s reply that made people giggle too.

“Wishing my big brother, childhood sparring partner and pillar of support @OmarAbdullah a very happy birthday today,” she wrote while sharing the picture.

Take a look at the post:

Wishing my big brother, childhood sparring partner and pillar of support @OmarAbdullah a very happy birthday today🎈 pic.twitter.com/jjipKicMAa — Safia Abdullah Khan (@safiakhan71) March 10, 2021

Her post prompted her brother to share a humorous reply. And, this is what he wrote:

“Childhood sparring partner”. I’m not sure mum would be quite so kind with her description 🤣 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2021

To which, Safia responded back with another witty one liner.

I thought I’d be economical with the truth seeing as it’s your birthday. — Safia Abdullah Khan (@safiakhan71) March 10, 2021

The exchange between the siblings has now left people amused and also giggling. They shared all sorts of comments to express their reactions.

“That was such a lovely picture of you both Ma’am. Thanks for sharing. It’s always nice to see the ‘personal’ side of politicians, that certain things are not so different from the rest of the society,” wrote a Twitter user. “A sibling is the lens through which we see our childhood. God bless your bond, always,” shared another. “How cute is this pic!” expressed a third.

