Entertainment Arts Safia Abdullah Khan posts throwback pic of Omar Abdullah, he shares witty...

Safia Abdullah Khan posts throwback pic of Omar Abdullah, he shares witty reply

Safia Abdullah Khan's throwback birthday post for brother Omar Abdullah gets witty response

safia-abdullah-khan-posts-throwback-pic-of-omar-abdullah,-he-shares-witty-reply

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentArtsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
- Advertisement -

India — Safia Abdullah Khan took to Twitter to share a throwback picture to wish her brother Omar Abdullah who celebrated his birthday on March 10. Along with a sweet caption, she posted a childhood picture of herself with her brother. It’s not just her tweet which has wowed people but also Omar Abdullah’s reply that made people giggle too.

“Wishing my big brother, childhood sparring partner and pillar of support @OmarAbdullah a very happy birthday today,” she wrote while sharing the picture.

Take a look at the post:

- Advertisement -

Her post prompted her brother to share a humorous reply. And, this is what he wrote:

To which, Safia responded back with another witty one liner.

The exchange between the siblings has now left people amused and also giggling. They shared all sorts of comments to express their reactions.

“That was such a lovely picture of you both Ma’am. Thanks for sharing. It’s always nice to see the ‘personal’ side of politicians, that certain things are not so different from the rest of the society,” wrote a Twitter user. “A sibling is the lens through which we see our childhood. God bless your bond, always,” shared another. “How cute is this pic!” expressed a third.

What do you think of the post?Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man escapes burning BMW along BKE, thankful to be alive

Singapore – A man driving his BMW on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) noticed a burning smell within the car. Then smoke started coming out and the vehicle caught fire, which destroyed it. On Sunday (March 7), motorist Lester Cher took to...
View Post
Education

Jamus Lim: Large class sizes means that tuition is no longer ‘optional’ 

Singapore— Last week, on March 3, Workers’ Party’s Dr Jamus Lim brought up the benefits of smaller classes in schools during the Ministry of Education (MOE) Committee of Supply Debate in Parliament. Dr Lim (Workers’ Party – Sengkang GRC) asked the MOE if Singapore’s...
View Post
Featured News

Motorcycles lane-splitting along PIE leads to an accident

Singapore – Lane-splitting motorcyclists caused an accident after one of the riders failed to notice that vehicles were slowing down and rammed into the rear of a white van. On Saturday (Mar 6), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the accident...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent