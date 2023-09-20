Rare silvered langur spotted in Clementi, SG’s historic 1st

SINGAPORE: A rare silvered langur, native to Selangor, Malaysia, has been spotted for the first time in Singapore’s Clementi Woods Park. The unprecedented sighting came to light when Instagram user @photoraemon shared his unexpected encounter with this elusive primate on the afternoon of Sept 5.

@photoraemon recounted that he ventured into Clementi Woods Park and initially mistook the distinctive noises he heard for wild boars. However, upon closer investigation, he stumbled upon a solitary monkey perched high in a tree. Intrigued by the unfamiliar primate, he turned to Google for identification and learned it was a Selangor silvered langur, a species hitherto unknown in Singapore.

Silvered langurs are primarily found along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, making this sighting a groundbreaking event. The National Parks Board (NParks) has responded to this discovery, acknowledging that recent reports had suggested the presence of silvered langurs in the Clementi area.

A spokesperson for NParks emphasised the elusive nature of silvered langurs, noting that they are typically timid and tend to avoid human contact. In light of this, NParks has urged the public not to approach or feed these rare creatures to ensure their safety and well-being.

Silvered langurs are more commonly found in countries such as Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia. This unprecedented sighting has piqued the interest of biologists and conservationists as it expands the understanding of the geographical range of this unique species.

This remarkable discovery serves as a reminder of the diverse and unexpected wildlife found in Singapore’s natural habitats, highlighting the importance of conservation efforts to protect and preserve these valuable ecosystems. Researchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike are eager to learn more about the presence of silvered langurs in the area and their potential implications for the local environment.

