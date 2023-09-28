Monitor lizard dramatic chase in Jurong HDB flat corridor

SINGAPORE: A startling incident unfolded in a residential corridor of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Taman Jurong on Monday (25 Sept) when a monitor lizard made an unexpected appearance. A resident took swift action to confront the reptile, leading to a chase captured on video.

The dramatic encounter was shared on TikTok by user @svkorr. The footage depicted the reptile strolling along the corridor. In a moment of adrenaline, the person behind the camera decided to give chase to the unexpected guest.

The monitor lizard, seemingly startled by the sudden pursuit, rapidly descended the staircase, possibly in search of an escape route. However, it found itself cornered and eventually sought refuge at the top of the stairs, adding to the tension of the situation.

Two National Parks Board (NParks) personnel arrived and attempted at the scene to capture the lizard. They initially succeeded in securing it within a cage placed at the entrance of the staircase, but the resilient monitor lizard managed to break free.

A determined chase ensued, with NParks staff trailing the monitor lizard through the building. The pursuit led them to the garbage chute area, where the reptile continued to evade capture. Finally, the elusive creature was apprehended in the bicycle parking area on the ground floor of the HDB flat.

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution when encountering monitor lizards. These creatures, while imposing in size, are typically timid and do not pose a threat to humans unless provoked. Members of the public were urged not to approach, chase, or obstruct the path of monitor lizards but rather to observe them from a safe distance.

NParks has also emphasized the need for immediate medical attention in the rare event of a monitor lizard bite. Although the venom they secrete is not lethal to humans, it can lead to bacterial infections. Hence, any bites should be promptly examined and treated by medical professionals.