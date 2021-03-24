PSP’s Wendy Low says it is only a matter of time before we elect a female Prime Minister

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In an interview with The Independent Singapore, Progress Singapore Party’s head of Women’s Wing Wendy Low called for more women to be included in Singapore’s political scene.

Said Ms Wendy Low: “Women are ready to step up to a greater conversation – which is about inclusivity.”

She said that they want to look at the agenda of making sure that society is fair for everyone. “It is to make sure that ultimately where we get to is really a fairer society for all Singaporeans, regardless of race, gender, family status,” Ms Low said.

Taking inspiration from Hong Kong’s equal opportunities tribunal, Ms Low said that she and her team were pushing for a similar tribunal in Singapore, to look at cases where discrimination had been flagged.

- Advertisement -

Ms Low also called for more women in politics. Adding that women may make up 50 per cent of the population but only 30 per cent of the members of Parliament, she said: “So there is still a scope, I think, for that number to grow.”

On the possibility of a female Prime Minister in future, Ms Low said, “We already have a female President, and so I think it is only a matter of time.

“The greater question for me is when we would have that female Prime Minister,” Ms Low added.

As a woman in politics herself, she notes that she took it as a chance to step out, seize the opportunity and make her voice heard.

Watch her full interview.

Wendy Low was part of the five-member PSP team that contested Tanjong Pagar GRC.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg