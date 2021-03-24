Home News Featured News 'Young punks' fight along Magazine Rd, one allegedly slashed

‘Young punks’ fight along Magazine Rd, one allegedly slashed

Where were the police, ask netizens

Photo: Instagram screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Hana O

Singapore – A video of a brawl resulting in injury to one of the individuals is circulating online.

On Monday (Mar 22), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded video footage of a fight that allegedly broke out at Magazine Road near Clarke Quay.

The caption reads, “Young punks fight until someone kena slashed.”

The video shows a group of youths shouting at one another while an onlooker captures the scene on camera.

At one point, a group of about seven guys begin hitting one another.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

The fight ends a few seconds later, with blood apparently trickling down the back of a youth without a shirt.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Another individual in black inspects the shirtless youth’s head while the latter keeps his hand on his nape.

Photo: Instagram screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

“Music in the club was too loud, so all got high then quarrel and fight from inside until outside,” wrote All Singapore Stuff on its Instagram page where the full video was posted.

Netizens asked where were the police.

“Nowadays, so many incidents happened, yet the police not around. With these videos am sure the police can arrest those young fighters,” commented Facebook user Ivan Ho.

The police need to do something, said one James Hoa, tagging the Singapore Police Force.

Based on the face masks most of the youths captured in the video were wearing, the incident appears to have taken place during the Covid-19 pandemic./TISG

Read related: Three teens and one 20-year-old arrested for Feb 16 Simei slashing incident

