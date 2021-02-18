Three teens and one 20-year-old arrested for Feb 16 Simei slashing incident

- Advertisement -

Singapore—On Tuesday (Feb 16), the Police received an alert concerning a slashing incident along Simei Avenue at around 1.15pm.

One man had been assaulted after an argument with other individuals.

On Thursday (Feb 18), the Police said that four men, three of whom are still in their teenage years, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two of the individuals are 18, and the other is 17.

- Advertisement -

The remaining suspect picked up by the police is only 20 years old.

Two other people are under investigation in relation to the slashing incident.

The victim was reported to have been slashed by one of the 18-year-olds after they had gotten into a dispute.

The other 18-year-old is said to have passed the knife used in slashing to the assailant prior to the assault.

Together with the 17-year-old and the 20-year-old, the man who allegedly passed the knife also reportedly punched and kicked the victim.

Mothership.sg reports that the Police from Bedok Police Division were able to identify the suspects through the use of CCTV images as they conducted their investigations.

Within 24 hours of the assault, the four men were arrested.

The two 18-year-olds will be facing charges on Wednesday (Feb 18) of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon with common intention and carrying an offensive weapon in a public place, according to the police.

If they are convicted of the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon with common intention, they could go to jail for as long as seven years, be caned, made to pay a fine, or a combination of the three penalties.

As for the charge of carrying an offensive weapon in public places, if found guilty, they may be caned with not less than six strokes and sent to jail for as long as three years.

This is not the first time armed teens have run afoul of the law.

In May of last year, 10 teenage males and one female faced up to five years of jail time for having an unlawful gathering as well as breaking circuit breaker restrictions. The teens met on May 25 at Boon Lay POSB to settle a dispute.

The young people, who are all between the ages of 16 and 19, had allegedly come together for a “settlement talk” over a previous dispute. But the settlement talk turned into a fight, wherein some teens wielded their knives, which is why they faced one count of joining an unlawful assembly while armed with a deadly weapon as well as another offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Four of them have had prior trouble with the law, and were involved in a rioting incident on the evening of March 12 at Boon Lay Interchange.

And in an unrelated incident last month, six teenagers between the ages of 17 and 19 were arrested for suspected involvement in membership to an unlawful society, said the police on Jan 12.

The police disclosed having received a report on Jan 9 concerning a group of people shouting gang slogans and gesturing gang-related hand signs at a chalet along Jalan Loyang Besar.

Bedok Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department officers responded to the alert and arrested four male teenagers at the scene, reported channelnewsasia.com.

The teenagers were apprehended for being “suspected members of an unlawful society for their alleged involvement in shouting gang slogans and gesturing gang-related hand signs at the chalet and circulating a video of their actions online,” said the police.

/TISG

Read also: 6 teens arrested for alleged membership to unlawful societies

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg