PSP’s Hazel Poa asks if committee has been appointed to review political salaries, and if not, when and what’s the expected terms of reference

SINGAPORE — In Parliament on Tuesday (Jan 10), Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Hazel Poa raised questions regarding whether the Prime Minister has already appointed a committee to carry out the five-yearly review of political salaries. The last time such a committee was appointed was in 2017.

Among her questions, she also asked when the public may expect the report from the committee if it has already been appointed, and if not, when is this committee expected to be appointed and what are its expected terms of reference.

In his reply, Mr Chan Chun Sing, the Minister for Education and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, said that the next political salaries review is targeted for this year, 2023, and more details will be shared in due course.

Mr Chan’s written reply mentioned that the 2012 White Paper on Salaries for a Capable and Committed Government recommended that every five years, an independent committee be appointed to review the salary framework for political appointment holders.

“In 2018, the Government provided its response to the latest review of political salaries by an independent committee. The committee had concluded then that the salary framework remained relevant and sound, and its recommendations included adjusting the salary levels of political appointment holders to match the updated benchmark.

The Government decided not to make any changes to political salaries since the economy was still in transition. The Government indicated then that it would review the matter again after five years, or when it becomes necessary,” added the Minister.

According to the Public Service Division website, as of this year, a minister’s monthly salary is S$55,000. Their total salary is S$1.1 million per year.

“The salaries of political appointment holders will be adjusted according to the movement of the benchmark as it responds to market conditions,” said PSD.

