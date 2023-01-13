Morning Digest, Jan 13

Customer abuses staff for not holding reservations after restaurant closes, mgmt says ‘We don’t tolerate staff abuse’

After a customer reportedly berated the staff of a pizzeria on Owen Road, the establishment's management posted a "serious note" on its Instagram and Facebook pages, saying it will not tolerate any abuse toward its workers. Chooby Pizza wrote on its post that the incident occurred on Friday (Jan 6). Screenshots of the exchanges between the restaurant and the customer were also posted, as well as a poor review from the customer.

Customer sees hair on egg he’s about to eat, but food staff says it’s banana leaf

SINGAPORE — A customer took to social media to complain about a strand of hair found on an egg he was about to eat.

"See there hair on the egg and show it to the staff. The staff say this is not hair, is banana leaf," wrote a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Wednesday (Jan 11). The post included a photo of the egg with a strand of hair.

“Uncle cut queue at OCBC bank, staff did nothing to deescalate situation” — Netizens react when customer confronts uncle

A video of an uncle cutting a queue at a bank and staff allegedly doing nothing about it has gotten many Singaporeans talking online. Many have called out his inconsiderate behaviour. On Tuesday (Jan 10), an online user shared a video of a scene that had taken place at a bank. "Uncle cut queue at OCBC bank," the caption read. "Staff did nothing to deescalate the situation."

Fire spread to 3 houses allegedly due to fire hydrant malfunction, S’poreans react “Not maintained…whose fault?”

SINGAPORE — Singaporeans are debating over who should be held accountable in response to news of three houses catching fire due to a fire hydrant malfunction. While some have pointed the finger at the fire authorities, others have called out the MP of the area where the fire occurred. Some also criticised the man taking the video for merely capturing the moment and “complaining” instead of helping.

A netizen shared a video of a fire in 12Q East Coast Road. The video was shared with an online group on Tuesday (Jan 10). “20 minutes after the fire began, SCDF still struggling to connect hose to fire hydrant,” the video text read. “Fire has spread to three houses.” The man taking the video also said, “This is frankly embarrassing…wasted more than thirty minutes trying to connect the water hose.”

Eleanor Lee says ‘I’m healthy’ but netizen says ‘you look skinny’

SINGAPORE — Eleanor Lee, 23, a Singaporean actress, shared how happy she is with her body. In a recent Instagram post, the actress posted photos of herself by the beach wearing a yellow bikini by the pool under the sun. “Sun kissed skin,” she said in her caption. She also stated that she is now ‘just healthy’ and happy. “But now I’m just healthy, I eat, a little too much sometimes hahahhaha, but I’m happy! That’s so much more important,” she remarked.

