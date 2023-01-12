Customer sees hair on egg he’s about to eat, but food staff says it’s banana leaf

SINGAPORE — A customer took to social media to complain about a strand of hair found on an egg he was about to eat.

“See there hair on the egg and show it to the staff. The staff say this is not hair, is banana leaf,” wrote a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Wednesday (Jan 11). The post included a photo of the egg with a strand of hair.

The customer attached a receipt showing he had purchased the meal from a Penang Savour outlet at Rivervale Drive.

The customer commented that he asked the staff again to confirm the discovery. “They say really is not hair, is banana leaf. I faint, lol.”

No matter how members of the online community looked at the photo, they weren’t convinced that the add-on came from a banana leaf.

“You tell them. You want a whole bag of these banana leaves. How much also you will pay? Ask them to bring out and show you,” commented Facebook user Sherman Lim.

Others agreed that the staff should prove to the customer that it was a banana leaf.

This is not the first time customers complained online after finding unhygienic articles in contact with their food.

A Kopitiam customer lost her appetite after seeing a filthy food tray used to serve meals. The fact that the food establishment was located in Tan Tock Seng Hospital made others call for a quick replacement of the trays. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg