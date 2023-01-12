“Uncle cut queue at OCBC bank, staff did nothing to deescalate situation” — Netizens react when customer confronts uncle

SINGAPORE — A video of an uncle cutting a queue at a bank and staff allegedly doing nothing about it has gotten many Singaporeans talking online. Many have called out his inconsiderate behaviour.

On Tuesday (Jan 10), an online user shared a video of a scene that had taken place at a bank. “Uncle cut queue at OCBC bank,” the caption read. “Staff did nothing to deescalate the situation.”

The 36-second video showcased a man in a white shirt waiting his turn in a queue and then confronting an uncle for allegedly cutting the queue. The uncle did not take the confrontation well, as he argued back. The man in the white shirt, however, did not back down.

Many netizens took to the comments section of the post to express their exasperation over the uncle’s attitude–especially his adamance despite being caught in the act. “Already in the wrong and still wants to pick a fight…” wrote one. Another commented, “Cut queue and make noise is the worst thing to do.”

One netizen saw a different issue and wrote, “This is because OCBC has no site management systems to manage the crowd who turn up.” The person also cited a similar incident that allegedly took place in the Jurong point branch.

Still, two applauded the man in the white shirt for making a stand. “Steady and power to the white T-shirt guy!” one wrote.

