Prince William and Prince Harry bond over Panorama interview investigations

- Advertisement -

In November 1995, Princess Diana was interviewed by Panorama host Martin Bashir and now her son, Prince William is “demanding answers” as BBC investigates. The latest Sunday Times reported that Bashir created fake bank statements to manipulate Diana’s brother Spencer into helping negotiate the interview.

That means Princess Diana’s Panorama chat may have been unethically obtained and it may be why Prince William and his brother Prince Harry would want answers.

An insider told US Weekly, “William is demanding answers and is determined to get to the bottom of it and to find out the truth. For William, this particular interview is still very raw. Harry is angry about the interview and shadiness of it all, too.”

An interesting development that has come out of this investigation into their mother’s interview is that William and Harry have bonded over the matter. The insider added, “The investigation has had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship. They’ve bonded over it and are speaking more frequently on Zoom and WhatsApp. William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and is happy to see his brother so settled, and Harry’s come to the realization that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head.”

- Advertisement -

According to People, Prince William released a rare public statement about the interview in November, saying, “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties this year, the relationship between the brothers remained strained. However, recent reports showed that the siblings have reconciled. According to Vanity Fair, their relationship is “much better than it was.”

It was reported that they are now in regular contact and the Sussex family has sent Christmas presents to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s family. “I have no doubt they will be video calling each other over Christmas,” a friend told the magazine.

The friend also added how Prince Harry feels now that he’s almost a year out from the bombshell decision. “There are certain things he misses, but nothing so much that he regrets moving,” said the friend. “He’s found a kindred spirit in Meghan, they are creating a new life. That’s so very exciting for them both.”

Please follow and like us: