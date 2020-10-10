Prince William reportedly broke up with Kate Middleton over the phone in 2007

- Advertisement -

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be having a fairytale romance but it was not like this before they tie the knot.

In 2007, Prince William allegedly broke up with Kate Middleton over the phone. Book author Robert Lacey wrote about how Kate had to excuse herself from a work meeting to answer the call.

His book, Battle of Brothers will ship out on October 20. A year before Joe Jonas caused a stir by dumping Taylor Swift over the phone, Prince William reportedly did the same to Kate Middleton. The difference is that William was a full-on adult and the call lasted an hour and not 25 seconds.

Based on Robert Lacey’s explosive new book, Battle of the Brothers, the couple hit a rough patch in 2007 which lasted for a year. It was then that William had the nerve to call Kate while she was working to break up. The Mirror broke down the excerpt:

“It is said that Kate excused her self from a meeting to take a call from William—then a ‘hard-drinking’ Army officer often spotted at nightclubs–and shut herself in a room for more than an hour while the pair discussed their future.

They broke up during the call but the split didn’t last long—they got back together 10 weeks later, claims royal biographer Robert Lacey in new book ‘Battle of Brothers.’ During those three months, William found dating difficult and was turned down by a “surprising” number of young women, and he missed Kate and her family, it is alleged.”

According to Lacey, even though Prince William tried to make the most of his time as a single man, the women he was after “could suss out the truth about where his heart lay, even if he himself could not.”

The split obviously didn’t last. Ten weeks later, Will and Kate were spotted kissing at a party. As we know from staying up to watch the royal wedding, Kate and William went on to get married and become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Aside from the “rural rival” affair, rumours and all the drama within the royal family, they’re sorta living happily ever after and William counts Kate as the best thing that ever happened to him.